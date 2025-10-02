Breaking News: Two Delta Airlines commercial planes collide in New York

The collision caused severe damage to the pilots’ windshields in the incident which took place around 9:56 p.m. local time.

2nd of October 2025

New York: Two Delta Airlines commercial planes collided while taxiing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, October 1, 2025. The collision resulted in breakage of one of the aircraft’s right wings.

First reported by ABC News, it was cited Air Traffic Control’s (ATC) audio, that one plane’s nose made contact with the right wing of another plane, while both were on the taxiway. Severe damage was also caused to the pilots’ windshields in the incident which took place around 9:56 p.m. local time.

The videos which were taken from inside a nearby aircraft, circulating online, showed the runways’ emergency lights flashing on the tarmac and that one of the jets was damaged. Acting swift to the accident, the Emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene.

At least one person was reported as injured by ABC News. The extent of other injuries is not yet clear. No official statement has been released by the airline’s authorities regarding the crash or the total damage made. 

According to CBS, one of their producers was present at Delta flight DL5047 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The plane was taxiing after landing when a related Delta regional jet made contact with its wing which caused it to detach.

This accident is the latest in a series of safety issues at LaGuardia Airport. In March, a Delta plane’s wing hit the runway on landing which led to a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

Authorities have now launched an investigation into Wednesday's incident in an attempt at finding the cause and to ensure better passenger safety.

