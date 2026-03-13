Bound and Burnt Body Found in Couva, Trinidad; Homicide Investigation Underway

Authorities discovered the bound and burnt remains of an unidentified man on agricultural land in Couva on Tuesday morning, March 10.

13th of March 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The bound and burnt remains of a man were discovered on Tuesday morning, March 10, on agricultural land in Couva, forcing authorities to launch an investigation into the homicide. The identity of the victim is yet to be discovered.

According to Couva Police officers, the incident took place on Tuesday morning, at around 11.20 a.m., at the plot, along Exchange Estate No. 1 Connector Road in Mc Bean, when a farmer, a real estate agent, and another two individuals visited the site.

Upon entering the plot, the men discovered the lifeless body of an unknown man who was lying on his back, following which the men contacted the Couva Police officials. On arrival at the property, the officers discovered the man whose body was lying motionless on the ground with his hand tied behind his back.

The officers also noticed that the body of the victim was burnt as they believed that the body had been deliberately set on the fire, reacting to which the officers immediately sealed the area and launched their investigation into the matter. 

Later, the district medical officer ordered the transfer of the body of the burnt victim to the  Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

During the investigation, the crime scene investigators attached to the Central Division also combed the area along with the officers of Couva Police station and recovered three spent 9mm shell casings at the site of the incident. The casings recovered have been identified as Luger, MMA and CVC.

Authorities stated that the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is leading the further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident, while urging the community to help them identify the victim. 

The incident has shocked the community of Trinidad and Tobago as people are showing their concern over the increased crime rate in the nation while urging the police officers to stop crimes and apprehend criminals before the condition worsened.  

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Ana Allen

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