Belize: Police Officer hospitalized after shootout on Raleigh Street

Authorities have launched an investigation and have already detained one suspect while Kerr remains hospitalized.

Belize: A 42-year-old police officer was hospitalized after being injured during a violent shootout on Monday, March 23, at Raleigh Street in the St. Martin de Porres area. Two other individuals were also injured during the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation and have detained one suspect.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Monday, when the victim identified as 42-year-old Leroy Kerr, a police constable in Belize police department was working with another man and a minor at a residence on Raleigh Street.

Reportedly, the police officer was helping the younger man and a minor who were doing home repairs at a residence on Raleigh Street, when suddenly an unknown man approached the home from off Raleigh Street.

After approaching the house, the unknown armed assailant opened fire, shooting several shots towards the house and the men, following which the officers also returned some shots at the attacker. During the exchange of fire, the officer got shot and the other two people who were present at the house also got injured. Once the shots were fired, the suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Following which the victims were transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where they initially received treatment and have been released but the police officer Leroy Kerr is still at the hospital receiving treatment.

Since then, the local police authority of Belize have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and apprehend one individual who might be involved in a shooting.

Reportedly, the Court records from August 2023, indicate that this was not the first incident in which PC Leroy Kerr got injured, he was previously involved in a case where he was allegedly assaulted while being on a duty in the Pink's Alley area of Belize City.

Authorities confirmed that the officers are actively investigating the matter and will catch the suspects soon, as they have already detained one of the suspects.

The community of Raleigh Street are shocked with this incident as many people are praying for Kerr’s quick recovery. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Alexix Barnard commented “even police are not safe in our country, what do we expect? I hope he recovers quickly and healthy.”