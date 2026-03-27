Belize man injured in machete attack in Orange Walk

The victim, a resident of San Jose Nuevo Palmar Village, sustained cuts to his body and hands while trying to block the assault, and the suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Belize: An unidentified man has been injured with cuts on his body and hands in a violent machete attack that occurred in San Jose Nuevo Palmar Village, Orange Walk District, on Sunday, March 22. It is being said that the suspect has been arrested and charged for multiple offenses, including attempted murder, grievous harm, and Use of Deadly Means of Harm.

As of March 25, the identity of the victim including his age and name has not been officially disclosed by the officials but the other details have been released that he is a male, resident of San Jose Nuevo Palmar Village.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 2:00 a.m., when the victim left an event and was walking towards his home where he was approached by a man who was armed with two machetes.

Upon approaching the victim, the armed man suddenly attacked the victim with two machetes and attempted to strike him with it. Responding to which the victim tried to save himself and while trying to block the attack he sustained cuts on body and on his hands.

The suspect after attacking the victim left the scene on foot in an unknown direction but before leaving he made murder threats to the victim, following which the victim went to the local police station where he reported the incident.

The police then took the victim to the hospital where he was initially treated and still remains in the hospital but in stable condition. Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and issued a warrant against the suspect and arrested him.

Following his apprehension, the suspect was formally charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, threat of death, and wounding, by the officers who first interrogated him and later changed him.

Authorities stated that the matter is still under the investigation as the reason behind the incident has not been discovered yet. The police are actively monitoring the areas as the crime rate has increased recently in the region. Officers are also urging the resident to be careful and report if they witness and notice any suspicious activities around them.

The community of the region are once again terrified and calling for the urgent action by the police as they noted that this incident follows a serious of violent altercation near their residence as they previously witnessed a separate attack in nearby San Lazaro Village, where a man was hit with similar charges of "Use of Deadly Means of Harm" and "Maim" after a video-recorded assault.