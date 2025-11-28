BBC Travel names Dominica as "Best Caribbean Holiday Destination" for 2025

Dominica's dedication to responsible tourism and its mission to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation have contributed to its rise in popularity.

Dominica has been named the “Best Caribbean Holiday Destination” for 2025 by BBC Travel for its beautiful natural settings and strong push for sustainable tourism. Also known as the “Nature Island,” Dominica is popular for its dense rainforests, volcanic landscapes, and natural hot springs. The island has become a top destination for nature lovers, trekkers and anyone looking for a quiet getaway.

Dominica has been a hidden gem in the Caribbean for a long time, but is now getting the recognition it deserves. Reported by BBC journalist Amelia Edelman, the list stated that Dominica creates a peaceful setting which allows the visitors to getaway from their daily routine.

Dominica has seen an increase in its popularity due to its dedication to responsible tourism. The island is on a mission to become the world’s first climate resilient nation, as an effort to protect its natural environment and set a new standard for sustainable travel in the Caribbean.

With non-stop flights to Dominica from Miami via American Airlines and a new weekly flight from Newark through United Airlines, it has become easier for passengers to reach Dominica who want to explore the island’s beauty.

In terms of access improvement, Dominica is also seeing growth in its infrastructure. The island is putting in place solutions to improve travel for people with disabilities. The world’s largest Cable Car system is being constructed which will take the visitors to popular sites like the Boiling Lake in Morne Trois Pitons National Park.

Top Attractions in Dominica

Dominica is a home to the most unique natural sites in the Caribbean. At the top of the list is the Waitukubuli National Trail, which is the longest in the Caribbean. This trail extends 185 km and takes visitors on an adventure through the different ecosystems of Dominica, from rainforests to coastal cliffs.

Another major attraction is Dominica’s Sperm Whale Sanctuary. It is the first 800 square kilometer marine reserve off the island’s coast. Between November and March, almost 500 sperm whales live in their natural habitat which is a once in a lifetime experience for marine life enthusiasts.

For a more relaxing time, visitors can explore the Secret Bay, which integrates luxury with its villas that have great views and promise to give an unforgettable stay. The Jungle Bay is also very popular among the tourists and adventure lovers, as they can enjoy nature in open air jungle huts.

National Geographic named Dominica as the “Caribbean’s Nature Island”

National Geographic has also recognized Dominica as the “Caribbean’s Nature Island.” Two-thirds of the island is covered in rainforest and its volcanic terrain, which also includes hot springs and waterfalls. It is home to over 365 rivers, most of which are of drinking quality. The island nation’s hiking trails also create a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts which they can explore by foot or water.

According to National Geographic, tourists can explore Champagne Reef for a view of hawksbill turtles, seahorses, and colorful sponges. They can also visit the Kalinago Territory, the largest Indigenous community in the Caribbean. Visitors can also experience and participate in Dominica’s cultural festivals like Mas Dominik and the World Creole Music Festival.