Barbados relaunches "Dine with a Bajan" initiative to enhance cultural tourism

Barbados: The island nation has relaunched its “Dine with a Bajan” initiative for the upcoming busy winter tourist season. This initiative is being led by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and allows guests to enjoy a traditional Bajan meal inside the homes of local families. It aims to provide visitors a warm and authentic cultural experience.

The relaunch event took place on Wednesday evening, November 19, 2025, at Cricket Legends of Barbados in Fontabelle, St Michael. During the event, visitors also met with the first set of hosts and tried sample dishes prepared by Chef Creig Greenidge.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, said that the programme is a key element of community tourism. He noted that it highlights Barbados’ culture, hospitality, and local talent. The Minister also explained that when Barbadians open their homes to guests, visitors can feel a personal connection to the island. He also added that these experiences encourage visitors to become ambassadors for Barbados once they return home.

The minister also said that the initiative is a step towards the nation’s culinary tourism growth. He noted that it will strengthen the ties between the various sectors which will ensure that Barbadians benefit from tourism.

BTMI's CEO Andrea Franklin, said that hosts must enroll in this programme and compete in a 2-day workshop. The training covers Health and Safety, Service Excellence, Storytelling, and Culinary Skills. She also thanked the input from the hosts and BTMI teams which helped to transform the initiative into a more relevant and contemporary experience.

The first set of “Dine with a Bajan” hosts included:

Maria Joseph, Patricia Mash and Marie Alleyne, Janelle Lashley, Sancia Padmore, Juliette and Franklin Jeffers, Jessica Odle-Baril and Robert Baril, and David and Noelle Kirton were among the first set of hosts on Wednesday. Cricket Legends of Barbados will also be open as part of the programme.

Some of the hosts explained their motivations to join the initiative. Juliette Jeffers said that she and her husband left the UK 20-years-ago for Barbados. She said that they are hosting visitors as a way of giving back for the warm welcome they received in the island.