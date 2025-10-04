Barbados and Dominica collaborate to boost Caribbean tourism with new MOU

Both leaders emphasized that this partnership would not only enhance tourism but also open doors to new business opportunities, strengthening ties across the Caribbean region.

Dominica: Barbados and Dominica have collaborated to strengthen their bilateral ties and promote both islands as a joint travel experience. The two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create more opportunities for visitors and to foster collaboration within the Caribbean region.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Hilton Barbados Resort during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) are now working closely together to create special travel packages and improve guest interaction between the two destinations.

Leaders of both the organizations, including BTMI CEO Andrea Franklin and DDA CEO Marva Williams, signed the agreement in the presence of tourism officials from both islands. This move is expected to increase regional unity, boost travel numbers, and help the two countries access new markets.

Step towards united Caribbean

Franklin said that Barbados and Dominica have a lot to learn from each other. She described the partnership as a step toward a more integrated Caribbean. According to her, the cooperation will benefit the tourists of both islands and will open more air and cruise options in the region. She further added that joint marketing and tourism projects will bring benefit to all those involved.

Williams shared a similar opinion, noting that the partnership will open up doors for new business opportunities. She said that the agreement is not just about tourism but also a base for growth in other areas like trade and transport. She highlighted the need to make regional travel easier and more affordable for Caribbean citizens and international visitors.

Key goals outlined in the MOU

Creating multi-destination tour packages which combine Barbados’ beaches and festivals with Dominica’s natural and adventure experiences

Enhancing air and cruise connections which allow easy travel between the islands

Hosting media events and training workshops to promote both destinations

Sharing knowledge on sustainable tourism to protect the environment and support local communities

Tourism professionals believe that this partnership will present a varied Caribbean experience for guests. Tourists will have a chance to see Barbados at its cultural and social best which includes the Crop Over Festival and the Food and Rum Festival, while at the same also enjoy Dominica’s adventurous events like hiking to the Boiling Lake or diving in crystal-clear waters.

A joint committee will be formed to ensure that the agreement is fully carried out, with each country reviewing progress twice a year. Each tourism body will handle its own cost, while shared projects will get separate funding as required.

By combining their strengths, both countries focus on providing an unforgettable Caribbean experience for travelers. The new agreement is an important step in regional tourism, showing that when islands work together, everyone benefits - the destinations, their people and guests from around the world.