Barbados and Dominica collaborate to boost Caribbean tourism with new MOU
Both leaders emphasized that this partnership would not only enhance tourism but also open doors to new business opportunities, strengthening ties across the Caribbean region.
4th of October 2025
Dominica: Barbados and Dominica have collaborated to strengthen their bilateral ties and promote both islands as a joint travel experience. The two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create more opportunities for visitors and to foster collaboration within the Caribbean region.
The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Hilton Barbados Resort during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) are now working closely together to create special travel packages and improve guest interaction between the two destinations.
Leaders of both the organizations, including BTMI CEO Andrea Franklin and DDA CEO Marva Williams, signed the agreement in the presence of tourism officials from both islands. This move is expected to increase regional unity, boost travel numbers, and help the two countries access new markets.
Step towards united Caribbean
Franklin said that Barbados and Dominica have a lot to learn from each other. She described the partnership as a step toward a more integrated Caribbean. According to her, the cooperation will benefit the tourists of both islands and will open more air and cruise options in the region. She further added that joint marketing and tourism projects will bring benefit to all those involved.
Williams shared a similar opinion, noting that the partnership will open up doors for new business opportunities. She said that the agreement is not just about tourism but also a base for growth in other areas like trade and transport. She highlighted the need to make regional travel easier and more affordable for Caribbean citizens and international visitors.
Key goals outlined in the MOU
- Creating multi-destination tour packages which combine Barbados’ beaches and festivals with Dominica’s natural and adventure experiences
- Enhancing air and cruise connections which allow easy travel between the islands
- Hosting media events and training workshops to promote both destinations
- Sharing knowledge on sustainable tourism to protect the environment and support local communities
Tourism professionals believe that this partnership will present a varied Caribbean experience for guests. Tourists will have a chance to see Barbados at its cultural and social best which includes the Crop Over Festival and the Food and Rum Festival, while at the same also enjoy Dominica’s adventurous events like hiking to the Boiling Lake or diving in crystal-clear waters.
A joint committee will be formed to ensure that the agreement is fully carried out, with each country reviewing progress twice a year. Each tourism body will handle its own cost, while shared projects will get separate funding as required.
By combining their strengths, both countries focus on providing an unforgettable Caribbean experience for travelers. The new agreement is an important step in regional tourism, showing that when islands work together, everyone benefits - the destinations, their people and guests from around the world.
Latest
- Barbados and Dominica collaborate to boost Caribbean tourism with new MOU
-
Taylor Swift drops 12th Album "The Life Of A Showgirl" with mixed reactions
-
Guyana Police destroy over $1 Billion in Cannabis in major narcotics operation
-
Fortnite's Bold K-Pop Demon Hunters Crossover: New Game Mode, Mythic Items, and K-Pop Themes Arrive
-
Jamaica launches mystery flights and direct air link with Colombia to boost tourism
Related Articles
6th of December 2023
3rd of May 2023
23rd of September 2022
24th of August 2022
16th of February 2022
2nd of December 2021
31st of May 2021