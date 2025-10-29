Bahamian Track Star Jamiah Nabbie signs NIL deal with Puma

At present, Nabbie is studying at the University of Texas, under the guidance of world class coach Edrick Floreal.

Bahamas: Bahamian track star Jamiah Nabbie has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with global sportswear brand Puma. This partnership is a huge step for her young but very successful sports career as she also excels both on and off the track.

Nabbie, a former student of Queen’s College, put the country on the map after her great performance at the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, The Bahamas. She won the island nation’s first-ever gold in the Under-17 girls’ 100 meter final, achieving her personal best time of 10.67 seconds. Her victory led to celebrations at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

She also won a second gold in the 200 metre final with a personal best time of 23.67, adding another significant milestone in her career. Her performance sets her apart as one of the most talented young athletes in Bahamas track and field.

Nabbie continued her great run past CARIFTA 2023. At the Speed Capital International Championships, she added another gold to her collection which saw her reach the finish line with a record time of 11.85 in the 100 meter event. Also on the regional and international stage, her consistent results displayed determination and talent to not only achieve great success herself but also make her nation recognized globally.

At present, Nabbie is studying at the University of Texas, under the guidance of world class coach Edrick Floreal. Prior to joining Texas, she was trained by Mariska Thompson and Everette Fraizer of the Fast Forward Track Club in The Bahamas which is where her sprinting career started.

Nabbie’s NIL deal with Puma will allow her to represent the brand while she continues her college sports career. In addition, the deal also recognizes her status as one of the biggest young stars in the Caribbean. She is the latest Bahamian track and field athlete to join Puma, a moment of pride for Bahamian athletics and is expected to mark the beginning of an even more successful international career.