Bahamas: Two arrested after US$6.4 million marijuana seizure near Ragged Island

Authorities said two men were arrested after a joint Bahamian and US operation intercepted a suspected smuggling vessel carrying more than 2,500 pounds of hydroponic marijuana near Ragged Island.

Bahamas: A joint operation conducted by the Bahamian and U.S. law enforcement on Monday, May 4, resulted in the seizure of 2,576 pounds of hydroponic marijuana with an estimated street value of US$6.4 million. Two men have since been taken into custody who were on the boat.

According to Bahamas police reports, on Sunday night, May, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a U.S. air asset spotted a suspicious "go-fast" vessel 11 miles west of Duncan Town, Ragged Island following which they alerted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

Upon being alerted, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the US Coast Guard and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos launched an operation to intercept the suspected boat on Monday. Following the operation, the officers deployed one of their vessels named HMBS Kamalamee and intercepted the suspected boat at roughly 1:57 a.m. on Monday.

After intercepting the boat, the officers arrested two men who were on board and started inspecting the boat from where the officers discovered a total of 2,576 pounds of marijuana and immediately seized it. During the pursuit, both suspects were observed jettisoning 56 of these bales, which were later retrieved from the water by RBDF personnel.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the matter and detained two suspects. Officers attached to Royal Bahamas Defence Force confirmed that both the suspects are expected to face serious narcotics charges including Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Supply, Conspiracy to Possess Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Supply, Importation and Exportation of Dangerous Drugs.

Authorities also stated that the Bahamas police force will continue to burst drug cartels and stop illegal and illegal activities in the nation.

This narcotics seizure and operation has attracted many positive reactions as many people are praising the government for their alertness. People also took to Facebook to express or share their views as one of the users Neville Vibes commented “Good work keep it up. Officers saved many people’s lives. May god bless you all for a long time.”