Australian Reporter Shot with Rubber Bullet During LA Protest Against Immigration Raids

In a widely shared video on social media, Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi is seen being shot with a rubber bullet in her leg while reporting live from a protest in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

According to the reporter, “After standing off for hours, the situation quickly escalated, the LAPD charging in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA." She explained that while she was reporting before being shot by a bullet.

Moreover, a video was posted on social media which revealed an officer taking aim at the reporter and firing in her leg. The video then also revealed Tomasi yelling loudly in pain and crying, while a bystander from the background can be heard saying, "You just f*cking shot the reporter."

The Reporter was checked on by the Bystander who asked if she was alright, to which Tomasi responded, "I am good." Locals commenting on the incident have been berating the officer for his behavior and his lack of responsibility.

One Facebook user Corey Elliott posted, "Ummm yeah that was a very deliberate and obviously made shot at that reporter!!! It's clearly obvious in this video he was standing there looking directly at her reporting and then pointed and shot quickly. We should be doing something for that blatant, obvious assault."

Reason for protests in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, there have been large-scale protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The bulk of the protestors were in fact workers and illegal immigrants who were seeking employment from consumers or contractors.

On Sunday, two small pickups posted that they could assist them with roofing and repair work outside Home Depot's branch in the Paramount suburb. The next day, the store was in the middle of immigration protests which were fueled by rumors that the workers had been rounded up and arrested.