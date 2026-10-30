Antigua welcomes Explora III as luxury cruise ship brings 848 passengers to St John’s

The vessel's October 29 arrival brought 848 passengers to St John’s, with four additional visits planned at two-week intervals, according to the tourism authority.

30th of October 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: Explora III, a luxury cruise ship, made its inaugural trip to Antigua and Barbuda with a total of 848 guests onboard. It docked in St John’s on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The captain of the ship is Pietro Sinisi, who is also the newest member of the Explora Journeys fleet. The ship has been operating for around three months. It is also the first LNG-powered ship in the cruise line’s fleet and is part of the evolution-class.

“Antigua and Barbuda welcomed EXPLORA III on her inaugural call to the destination, marking an exciting addition to our cruise calendar and bringing 848 passengers ashore to experience the warmth, beauty and rich culture of our islands,” said the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Explora III’s inaugural arrival marks the beginning of five scheduled visits to Antigua, with the ship expected to return four more times at intervals of two weeks. The extra port calls will help the local business, tour operators and other tourism stakeholders through increased visitor activity.

“And this is just the beginning! EXPLORA III is scheduled to return to Antigua four more times, with calls every two weeks, creating further opportunities for visitors to discover our 365 beaches, historic landmarks, vibrant culture and distinctive island experiences,” the authority noted.

Passengers visiting the island can explore its beaches, tourist sites, attractions and other tourism experiences. The visits also provide an opportunity for local operators to highlight the country’s attractions to international travelers.

Tourism officials welcomed Captain Sinisi, his crew and passengers. “We extend a warm welcome to Captain Sinisi, his crew and all passengers. We look forward to welcoming EXPLORA III back to our shores,” they added.

These visits enhance the luxury cruise tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda, as it continues to receive vessels from international cruise lines.

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