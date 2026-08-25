Antigua Carnival 2027 to mark 70th Anniversary with “Legendary 70”

Antigua and Barbuda: Following the successful hosting of Antigua Carnival 2026, focus has already turned to its next celebration in 2027. The island nation will be marking the 70th anniversary of the carnival, with more events planned throughout the period.



Antigua Carnival 2027 is set to take place from July 20 to August 3, 2027, with the theme “Legendary 70.” Organizers promised a continuous calendar of events with no gaps during the entire duration of the carnival.



Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul, expressed that the commission does not want to experience scheduling challenges that they had experienced during the 2026 festival. Two days during the Carnival period had limited activity after planned events were unable to take place.



There was a day set aside for the Jaycees Caribbean Queen Show, and another event where bands would come together for a special performance. “We had two days during the week, Carnival week. We left the Monday open for Jaycees, but then they couldn’t end up doing it,” said Makhoul.



Planning for the 70th anniversary has already commenced. Officials have been assessing the problems faced during the 2026 carnival to avoid them for future editions of the annual celebrations.



It will also receive increased international marketing. The government officials hope that the 2027 Antigua Carnival will attract more tourists and showcase Antigua and Barbuda's music, culture, entertainment, and creative industries.



The 70th carnival will celebrate the island’s rich history. The official beginning of the Antigua Carnival took place in 1957. Since then, the carnival has become a huge cultural event with calypso, soca, masquerade, parades, contests, concerts and street activities.



The milestone-themed “Legendary 70” will focus on its history and will provide greater opportunity and a larger platform for local performers and artists during next year’s celebrations.



The full schedule has not been announced yet but it is expected that the details about the competition, parades, concerts and other related activities will be released soon as preparations continue.