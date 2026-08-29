Antigua and Barbuda Issues Flash Flood Advisory as Dolly Remnants Approach

Antigua and Barbuda: The flash flood advisory issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services on Friday stated that unfavorable weather may hit the region due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly.



Residents across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands have been advised to prepare for heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding from Saturday evening until Sunday evening.



The rainfall is expected to fall with totals of 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in some locations over short periods. This can also affect drainage systems and cause flooding.





“Wind risk remains very low — no action is required at this time. However, wave impacts pose a moderate risk — BE AWARE. The system is currently about 800 miles east-southeast of Antigua and Barbuda, moving west at around 25 mph. No tropical cyclone alerts, watches or warnings are in effect,” shared the authorities.





Floods may affect places that are near streams, in low-lying areas, and those with poor drainage systems. The weather services also stated that the roadways may be flooded, making them dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians.



People are also being urged to avoid flooded places and move to higher ground in case a flash flood warning is issued. They should also take precautions before the heaviest rainfall starts.



Residents should clean the leaves, dust and other things clogging the storm drains to help rainwater move away from their houses and roads. Families should also review their emergency plans and know where they can take shelter in case of heavy flooding.



The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services stated that they will continue to monitor the weather system and keep the people informed. Individuals are urged to pay attention to their local weather forecast for further updates on flood advisories and warnings.