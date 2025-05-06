American Airlines expands services to St. Croix and St. Thomas, effective from December 2025

American Airlines is set to launch weekly flight services from the Midwest to St. Croix, starting December 6, 2025, expanding travel options to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

American Airlines has announced the expansion of its direct flight services from the Midwest to the St. Croix and St. Thomas, effective from December, 2025. These services are expected to play a significant role in enhancing travel options for the visitors, making it accessible and seamless for them to enjoy the winter season with their loved ones.

According to the details, American Airlines will start its weekly flight services from Midwest to St. Croix, effective from 6th December, 2025. These weekly flights will operate every Saturday, offering travellers a direct gateway to the U.S. Virgin Island.

American Airlines has also announced daily flight services between Chicago O’Hare and Cyril E. King Airport (STT) on St. Thomas, beginning from 18th December, 2025. The airline will increase the frequency of its flights from weekly to daily, enhancing Caribbean travel options.

Both these services are expected to play a major role in offering more flexibility and provide an access to travellers to two of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean region. This decision came after the U.S. Virgin Island Tourism industry is experiencing impressive growth.

This decision undertaken by the airline is a direct response to the upward trends of tourism in both St. Croix and St. Thomas. With the increase frequency of flights and new routes, American Airlines is committed to accommodate a growing number of travellers. They also aimed at enhancing their connectivity and deepening their relations with the two nations.

Tourism Industry to mark significant growth in local businesses

The Tourism Industry of both the Caribbean regions, St. Croix and St. Thomas are expected to benefit a lot. Both the regions will experience major boost in local businesses, hotels, and tour operators, providing local citizens an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenue.

Shedding light on the expanded services, the tourism authority of both St. Croix and St. Thomas expressed delight and aimed at marking significant increase in the arrival of visitors. These new services are expected to play a pivotal role in the USVI’s tourism expansion, serving as a testament to the enduring appeal of the tropical paradise.