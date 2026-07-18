7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico, Triggers Pacific Tsunami Warning

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off southern Mexico prompted tsunami warnings across parts of the Pacific, with injuries and minor damage reported in Mexico and Guatemala but no confirmed fatalities.

Mexico: A powerful earthquake measured to be of 7.3 magnitude struck off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, July 17 at around 8:48 a.m (CST). It also triggered a tsunami warning for some parts of the Pacific.

The tremors from the earthquake were also felt in El Salvador, but now fatalities or any significant damages have been reported in Mexico or Guatemala.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdan, off the coast of Chiapas, at a depth of 15.2 km (9 miles).

Following this seismic event, smaller tremor preceded further out at sea and more than 10 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 4.9 to 6 were experienced.

The strongest aftershock struck shortly after the main quake at 9:20 a.m and it was recorded at magnitude 6.0.

Even though initial statements reflect that no significant damage was reported, later on at least 12 homes were reported to be damaged and two individuals were also reported injured in Southern Mexico.

Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that one of the injured people was hospitalized and 8 homes, 14 schools, and 12 public buildings sustained damage.

The US Tsunami Warning System had warned of possible “hazardous tsunami waves” along the nearby coasts of Mexico and Guatemala. The system also recorded waves of 0.3m (1.1 feet) above the tide level in Puerto Madero and Chiapas in Mexico.

Mexico’s Navy Secretary, Admiral Raymundo Morales, said in a press conference that no serious impact was caused. He advised people to stay away from beaches.

In Guatemala and El Salvador, buildings were shaken by the tremors leading to evacuations and causing many people to run from their homes.

Demetrio Martínez, head of the Civil Protection agency in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico said that a Haitian migrant woman in her 30s suffered a nervous breakdown and jumped from a height of about four meters (13 feet) from an apartment building. She was then taken to a hospital with fractures.

The Mexican government clarified that the earthquake alert did not sound because the energy radiated during the first few seconds did not exceed the threshold which is required to trigger the city-wide system.

Guatemala's Ministry of Education has also suspended in-person classes of San Marcos, Quetzaltenango, Suchitepéquez and Retalhuleu, near the quake's epicenter.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the preliminary reports showed no damage.

El Salvador's Ministry of Environment reported another earthquake of lesser intensity off the coast of the department of Usulután, in the eastern part of the country.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which operates the tsunami warning centre, has forecast waves of less than 0.3m above the tide level along the coast of El Salvador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Honduras.

The region is prone to earthquakes, many of which can be deadly. Earlier this year, a strong earthquake struck southern and central Mexico, killing two. In 2017, hundreds were killed in a 7.1 magnitude earthquake.