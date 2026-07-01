37 Trinidad and Tobago nationals evacuated from Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Trinidad and Tobago: Thirty-seven Trinidad and Tobago nationals, including the members of the national table tennis team, were evacuated from Venezuela after the twin earthquakes left the country in shambles. They safely returned to the country on Sunday, 28 June.



Their return was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, after the double seismic event on Wednesday, June 24, left widespread destruction and killed at least 1,450 people and left thousands injured. It was impossible for the Trinidad nationals to return to their country on their accord.



The ministry issued a press release on June 28, in which it stated that the return of all the nationals was assisted through the intervention of Minister Sean Sobers and was coordinated by the T&T Embassy in Caracas. It was led by Chargé d’Affaires Dayne-Marc Chin Slick and the embassy team.



Further, the Ministry also expressed gratitude towards Hover Tours and the Management and Staff of Rutaca Airlines for their assistance, as they made sure that the nationals were able to leave Venezuela.



Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude on Wednesday, June 24, within less than a minute apart. Many buildings collapsed, severe damage was caused across communities. The capital city Caracas and La Guaira were among the most affected areas, while surrounding places incurred heavy damage as well.



As of the initial reports, the death toll has increased to at least 1,450 people, while more than 3,100 were injured. Thousands of people have been displaced and international rescue teams continue search efforts in affected areas and search for people trapped beneath rubbles and collapsed structures.



The shocks from these earthquakes were also felt across parts of the southern Caribbean as well, including Trinidad and Tobago.