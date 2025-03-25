From setback to glory: Ackera Nugent claims bronze at World Indoor Championship

Nugent finished behind Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton and Swiss athlete Ditaji Kambundji, who claimed the first and second positions with times of 7.72 and 7.73 seconds, respectively.

Despite facing a minor setback and the mishap in the semi-finals, the Jamaican athlete Ackera Nugent not only advanced into the finals but also managed to claim her first-ever global medal at the senior level. She successfully claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 60m hurdles on the Sunday’s final day at the World Athletes Indoor Championship in Nanjing, China, running a season’s best 7.74 seconds.

Nugent came behind Bahamian athlete, Devynne Charlton and Swiss athlete Ditaji Kambundji, who secured the first and second positions respectively, clocking a time of 7.72 seconds and 7.73 seconds respectively.

After major and multiple disappointments at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in 2023 and again at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, the Jamaican athlete finally achieved her first-ever global medal.

Following her remarkable victory, she expressed gratitude to God and shared a powerful message about never giving up. She noted, “To be powerful beyond measure is to break covenant with the ways you play it safe or small so that you don’t experience failure. When you know you’re powerful beyond measure you no longer plan your success and escape at the same time.”

Nugent further highlighted about never giving up, stating that “You force defeat to become your teacher, and your achievements are merely mile-markers on the road to destiny because God’s power is always moving you forward.”

Following this remarkable victory, the netizens lauded Ackera Nugent for her unwavering determination and passion towards her goals. As an individual wrote, “What a comeback for our Ackera Nugent afters sending pieces of one of the hurdles in splinters in the Semifinals came back after a not so good start, but came back flying in the finish for the Bronze in a season’s Best. Congratulations Ackera you are the Best.”

“Congratulations a well-deserved medal young lady,” wrote another individual.

World Indoor Championship 2025

The World Athletics Indoor Championship is a major global track and field competition which took place in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China from 21st to 23rd March, 2025. The championship featured more than 500 athletes from around 120 countries competing for the medals.

The event is a key stepping stone for the athletes preparing for the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in Tokyo in September 2025.