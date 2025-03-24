Devynne Charlton defends World Indoor 60m Hurdles Title with thrilling victory

Charlton’s exceptional start and focused performance secured her victory, allowing her to hold off a highly competitive field.

24th of March 2025

Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton successfully defending her title at the World’s Indoor Women Championship 2025, claiming the gold medal in the 60m Hurdles race on Sunday in Nanjing, China. With a season best of 7.72s, Charlton, the world record holder beat out the rest of the field, marking a thrilling victory at the championship, held in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China. 

The finale featured a highly competitive field, but Charlton’s exceptional start and focused performance allowed her to hold off her rivals. Despite getting a fierce challenge from all the competitors, she claimed victory by mere hundredths of a second. 

With this remarkable victory, she secured her second consecutive world indoor title and her third world indoor medal overall, following her silver in 2022. Charlton was followed by swiss athlete Ditaji Kambundji and Jamaican Ackera Nugent, who secured the second and third position respectively, clocking a time of 7.73 and 7.74 seconds respectively. 

Following her remarkable victory at the World Indoor Championship 2025, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture of Bahamas extended their heartfelt congratulations to the defending champion. They expressed their pride on Devynne Charlton and described her as a great example, who has become a source of inspiration for all the athletes who aspires to represent Bahamas on an international platform. We are immensely proud of her outstanding achievement and continued success.

They highlighted about the unwavering determination of the athlete and noted that her achievements highlight that how disciple and determined Charlton is for her passion. They continued to add that Devynne is electrifying to watch and her impact grows each time she steps on the track. 

We are immensely proud of her outstanding achievement and continued success,” noted Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture of Bahamas. 

After her remarkable victory at the championship, the netizens also poured congratulatory messages. As an individual wrote, “Congrats Devynne Charlton, excellent performance. You make us so very proud indeed.” “Yes, congratulations my cousin the best in the west the best in the whole world,” wrote another user. 

Congratulations Devynne. I still believe God has even greater in store for you. Stay strong and committed, 242 to the world,” said another user. 

