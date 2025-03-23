Guyana: JetBlue expands to twice daily flights between Georgetown and New York

This increase in flight services will be welcomed by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, aimed at enhancing both the travel and tourism communities.

JetBlue has announced to offer twice daily flight services between Georgetown and New York, effective from 12th June, 2025. This expansion will play a significant role in doubling JetBlue’s flight services, providing passengers with seamless and convenient travel options to traverse between these destinations.

This increase in flight services will be welcomed by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, aimed at enhancing both the travel and tourism communities. With the expansion of flight services, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is looking forward to mark significant growth in the tourism.

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is also all set to begin operations between Amsterdam (AMS) and Georgetown via St. Maarten (SXM) in June 2025, enhancing the overall connectivity of Guyana, particularly with a direct link to Europe.

Emphasising on the development, the authorities of the airport highlighted about the remarkable growth witnessed by the airport in recent years. They added that since 2020, the airport has been getting served by more than doubled the number of international carriers.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport marks 17% growth in passenger arrivals

As per reports, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is being served by 12 international airlines, offering flights to 14 destinations, enhancing and deepening relations between nations.

The airport highlighted about the notable additions such as LIAT 2020, Avianca Airlines, Sky High Dominicana, InterCaribbean Airways, British Airways, and United Airlines. The authorities noted that the expanded services by all these carriers have played a crucial role in boosting tourism and positioning Guyana as a top-tier travel destination.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport marked a significant growth in the arrival of passengers, recording a 17% increase over the last year. Along with that, the airport has already registered a 20% rise in the passenger numbers so far in 2025, in comparison to the same period in 2024.

Growth outlines Guyana as world-class gateway: Authorities

Ramesh Ghir, CEO of Cheddi Jagan International Airport shed light on the growth in passenger arrivals and said that it highlights the confidence of airlines and international travellers in Guyana. He added that this continuous expansion of new international carriers showcases the positive impact of the Government's continued investment in Air Service Development.

CEO Ghir said that they are working continuously, aimed at providing additional travel options at affordable costs to the passengers. The CEO continued by adding that this growth is not just about numbers but about connecting Guyana to the world. He added that they are looking forward to fostering economic success, and driving tourism development, contributing significantly to nation’s prosperity.