Miss Dominica 2026 kicks off: How to register and All you need to know

The authorities shared the eligibility requirement for the Miss Dominica 2026, noting that it is essential for the participants to follow all of them in order to be eligible for the pageant.

The registrations for the Miss Dominica 2026 have commenced, giving participants a platform to represent their community with pride, elegance, class, and dignity, as they compete for the ultimate crown. The registrations will remain open throughout April 2025, encouraging all the ambitious young ladies to participate in the competition.

Shedding light on the 2026 edition of Miss Dominica, the Dominica Festivals noted, “We’re inviting motivated, poised contenders to register for Miss Dominica 2026. Don’t miss your chance to shine!” The authorities shared the eligibility requirement for the Miss Dominica 2026, noting that it is essential for the participants to follow all of them in order to be eligible for the pageant.

Eligibility Requirements for Miss Dominica 2026

· Must be a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

· The age of the participant must be between 18 and 25 years old.

· The contestant must not be married and have never been married.

· The participant must not be pregnant and have never borne a child.

· The contestant must possess a minimum of 5 CSEC passes or High School Diploma

· The contestant must be a naturally born female.

There are certain supporting documents which are required for the contestant to submit, including, completed registration form. This form is required to be submitted at the main office 5-7 Great Marlborough Street 1st floor and Bay front information office. The interested candidate is also required to submit their academic achievements and qualifications, passport size photos, valid police record, a brief Biography and a portfolio to include pictures. The portfolio of the contestants should include their pictures in casual attire, beach attire, dinner attire and a work attire.

How to register for Miss Dominica 2026

There are certain steps to be followed by the interested candidate in order to register them for the Miss Dominica 2026. The candidate will have to go to www.dominicafestivals.com by clicking on the sensay image, and then scroll down to the Miss Dominica section. Following that, they will have to click register and will go to the offices for submitting physical copies at the main office.

Miss Dominica 2025

The Miss Dominica 2025 concluded on a successful note, with Tanisha Balson winning the crown and walking away with 6 titles. The pageant, held at the Carnival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Forecourt saw five girls representing their communities, participating for the title and crown of Miss Dominica 2025.

Balson walked away with six titles including, Miss Photogenic, Best National Spectacular Wear, Best in National Spectacular Wear, Best Talent, Best Evening Wear and Best in Evening Wear. Aliyah Jean Jacques and Meeya Francis became the first and second runners-up of the pageant respectively.