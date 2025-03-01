Miss Dominica 2025: Tanisha Balson wins crown, walks away with 6 titles

Tanisha Balson captivated both judges and audiences to win the crown of Miss Dominica 2025 on Thursday, 27th February, 2025. The pageant which was held at the Carnival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Forecourt saw five girls representing their charm and elegance to win the prestigious title and crown of Miss Dominica 2025.

Balson outshone with her exceptional performance, fascinating everyone with her charm, talent and charisma. She not only secured her title but also dominated in multiple categories, fascinating everyone with her grace, strength and passion.

Titles won by Tanisha Balson at Miss Dominica 2025

Tanisha Balson took home six titles, which made her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. The titles claimed by Balson included,

· Miss Photogenic

· Best National Spectacular Wear

· Best in National Spectacular Wear

· Best Talent

· Best Evening Wear

· Best in Evening Wear.

Tanisha Balson outshines competitors to win Miss Dominica 2025

The newly crowned Balson defeated four other contestants to win the ultimate title of Miss Dominica 2025. She was followed by Aliyah Jean Jacques and Meeya Francis who became the first and second runners-up of the pageant respectively. The third position holder, Meeya Francis also claimed the awards for Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear and the Community Project Award.

Meanwhile, the other contestants including, Laveda Liverpool, representing Giraudel secured the title of Miss Amity and the Chairperson Award. Ruth-Anne Henderson, representing Pichelin and Grand Bay won the award for Best Interview.

Tanisha Balson bloomed with joy

Following her victory, Tanisha Balson beamed with pride and joy. She added that this victory will play a significant role in inspiring several other young girls of her community and the country to showcase her talent and elegance. She added that through her creativity, she wants to nurture the mind, the body and soul of the people of her community.

She also focussed on her dance and said that through it she wants to tell her stories of joy, resilience and freedom. Balson noted that her art has given her the confidence, discipline, and purpose to pass this onto the next generation.

The newly crowned winner, Balson also shed light on her love for music and called it a ‘universal language’. She added that whenever she plays the music, she feels connected to her roots, culture and the heartbeat of her people, especially at the carnival.

“Drama teaches us empathy, courage, and how to bring stories to life. It allows me to step into different worlds and share powerful messages. The arts are meant to be shared. That is why I dedicate my time to teaching others, to inspiring young minds, to helping them discover their own creative voices,” said the newly crowned Miss Dominica 2025.