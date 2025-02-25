Gabrielle Esprit wins crown of Miss Teen Dominica 2025, takes home six titles

Gabrielle Esprit, representing the Dominica Girl Guides Association, captivated the judges and audience to win the crown of Miss Teen Dominica 2025 on Sunday. The pageant which took place at the Stadium Forecourt saw four young girls showcasing their skills to win the prestigious title and crown of Miss Teen Dominica.

Gabrielle Esprit outshone her competitors with an outstanding performance, fascinating everyone with her grace, talent and charisma. Her performance secured her the title, making her a proud ambassador for the Dominica Girl Guides Association.

After her victory, Esprit aimed at motivating the young children of the country, enhancing their confidence and inspiring them to follow their dreams. She claimed not only the crown but also dominated in multiple categories.

Titles won by Gabrielle Esprit at Miss Teen Dominica 2025

Esprit walked away with six titles, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. The titles claimed by her included,

· Best in Spectacular Wear

· Best Talent

· Best in Evening Wear

· Best Response to Question

The newly crowned Miss Teen Dominica 2025 defeated three other contestants to win the ultimate title. She was followed by Kianna Aaron, representing Isaiah Thomas Secondary School; Hannah Joseph, representing the Dominica Grammar School and Kerine Hailey Royer, representing the St Martin Secondary School as the first, second and third runners-up of the pageant respectively.

All these participants were appreciated for showcasing their remarkable poise and talent throughout the competition. All these participants competed across several competitions and were awarded for their exceptional performances in different departments. As, Kerine Hailey Royer was awarded Miss Photogenic Award; Hannah Joseph was recognized with Miss Amity Award and Kianna Aaron was honoured with Best Promotion Speech.

Miss Teen Dominica 2025

The Miss Teen Dominica 2025 is a pageant which held on Sunday, 23rd February, 2025 at the Stadium Forecourt. The pageant featured four young girls representing different schools and competing for the ultimate title, while showcasing their charm, talent, elegance and beauty. The participants competed across various competitions, giving them a platform to display their talent.

This 46th edition of the Miss Teen Dominica Pageant 2025 also concluded on a successful note, as the pageant welcomed hundreds and thousands of visitors, celebrating the beauty of the country, dressed in vibrant dresses. The attendees were treated with several electrifying performances by various artists, celebrating every moment of the Mas Domnik 2025.