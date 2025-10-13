Trinidad and Tobago: Two Injured in Violent Home Attack in Moruga, Suspect at Large

Early Saturday morning in 5th Company Village, Moruga, two people were injured during a violent attack by a man identified as Quashie Guy.

13th of October 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Two people were injured during a violent attack early Saturday morning, in 5th Company Village, Moruga. The incident took place at around 2:00 am on October 11, 2025. According to official police reports, both the victims were having a meal at home, when a man, identified as Quashie Guy, came in through the back door. He was very agitated and proceeded to shout at the female victim and question the identity of the man. 

The police said that allegedly picked up an 8 inch army-colored knife from a counter and started threatening the residents. When he came at one of them, the victim tried to defend themselves, injuring both hands with knife wounds. The victim then fell to the ground and the suspect is said to have slashed their stomach which caused serious lower abdominal injury.

The second person present in the room tried to help the first victim, but the suspect quickly grabbed a metal chair and struck them, as the second victim sustained an apparent injury to the forehead. After the incident, Guy fled from the scene and headed towards Moruga Road in the north along with a blood covered knife. 

Both the victims were immediately rushed to the Princes Town Health Facility and were later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. One of the victims was discharged after getting treatment, while the other was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is now reported to be in stable condition. 

Police went over the area and started an in-depth investigation but could not find any evidence that could lead them to the suspect. They continue to search for Quashie Guy, who is wanted due to his connection to the attack.

