Trinidad and Tobago: Father and Son Shot During Home Invasion in Maloney Gardens

Trinidad and Tobago: A father and his 9-year-old son, were attacked and shot by two gunmen on Wednesday, around 4:00 a.m. during a home invasion when they were sleeping in their apartment in Maloney Gardens.

The victim Akeem Young told the officials that in the early hours on Wednesday, when he and his son were asleep, he heard a loud banging on his front door and the loud noise woke him up.

At first he believed that it was the police, but when he got up to open the door, he noticed that two masked men who were armed with guns were attempting to break into his apartment located at Building 16, Apartment 3-2 South, Maloney Gardens.

Also when he tried to forcibly close the door, one of the suspects opened fire at the door which forced Young to run into his son's bedroom for the safety of both. However, the gunmen followed the victim and continued to shoot, and in that process he hit Young in his left big toe. During the incident his 9-year-old son was also hit by them in the left heel and right elbow.

Along with this the reports also claimed that the attackers then left the scene in an unknown direction and after that the victim immediately contacted the emergency services. Following the condition, they transported both the father and son to the Arima Health Facility, where the child was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for further treatment.

Authorities further stated that the police are continuing their investigation into the matter as the Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence from the residence, including eight 9mm spent shells.

After the incident the residents of the nearby area are shaken by this shocking attack, and the community is also expressing their concerns about the safety and security in the area, stating that this incident has sparked a sense of fear and unease among them, as parents. They are also demanding increase the safety measures to protect their children.