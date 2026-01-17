Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa named among Caribbean’s best all-inclusive resorts

Ernest Hilaire, congratulated the resort on its achievement, highlighting its contribution to the island’s reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.

Saint Lucia: Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa has been named one of the Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts by USA TODAY 10Best for 2026. It recognizes the resort for its luxurious services, positioning it at number 5 in the list of other elite resorts across the region.

The list stated that this adults-only Saint Lucia resort offers an amazing view 24/7, unlimited drinks, three pools, nine restaurants, six bars and lounges, 24/7 room and concierge service, and a spa (includes a hydrotherapy circuit with a hot tub, sauna, and steam room).

Saint Lucia's Minister for Tourism, Ernest Hilaire, extended his congratulations to the resort.

“Congratulations to Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa on your recognition. Already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean Destination,” he shared via an official Facebook post.

Secrets St Lucia, which opened in 2025 is a part of the Secrets Resorts & Spas group, is an adults-only all inclusive resort on the north west coast in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Management of the resort said that this recognition is a result of the team’s hard work and the positive feedback from guests. They also thanked visitors for their support and continued trust.

USA TODAY 10Best - Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts

No 1 - S Hotel Montego Bay (Montego Bay, Jamaica)

No 2 - Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

No 3 - Royalton Antigua (St John's, Antigua and Barbuda)

N0 4 - Sunset at the Palms (Negril, Jamaica)

No 5 - Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa (Gros Islet, Saint Lucia)

No 6 - Sandals Royal Curacao (Santa Barbara, Curacao)

No 7 - Ambergris Cay (Big Ambergris Cay, Turks and Caicos Islands)

No 8 - Cayo Levantado Resort (Samaná, Dominican Republic)

No 9 - Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Buccament Bay, St Vincent and the Grenadines)

N0 10 - Spice Island Beach Resort (St George's, Grenada)