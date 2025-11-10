PM Terrance Drew strengthens healthcare partnership with Colombia at CELAC-EU Summit

Prime Minister Drew noted that many citizens from the Federation and the wider region already travel to Colombia for specialized medical care.

10th of November 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew held a meeting with Colombia’s Minister of Health and Social Protection, Guillermo Jaramillo, to discuss new opportunities for partnership in healthcare. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union (CELAC-EU) Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, on November 9, 2025.

PM Drew was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil L. Douglas. Both leaders focused on ways to improve the quality and access of healthcare for the citizens of both St Kitts and Nevis and Colombia.

Many of our citizens and others across the region already seek specialized care in Colombia, and we’re now looking at how we can formalize and strengthen those ties, ensuring quality, affordability, and safety for all,” shared PM Drew through an official Facebook post. 

4th CELAC-EU Summit - Day 1

On the opening day of the summit, PM Drew and Foreign Minister Douglas were also joined by CIU Executive Chair, Calvin St Juste, and Senior Foreign Service Officer, Jamela Davis. The delegates focused on improving the future partnership of the CELAC-EU, including security, democratic stability, climate resilience, sustainable development, and global cooperation.

PM Drew also addressed the leaders during the plenary session, he also highlighted Caribbean’s strong commitment to maintain the region as a “Zone of Peace”. He stressed that peace is more than just a concept; it is a requirement for growth, stability and development. “Day One at the 4th CELAC–EU Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, raising the voice of St. Kitts and Nevis on peace, climate resilience, and sustainable development,” stated PM Drew.

The Prime Minister highlighted that peace is a result of constant effort and vigilance. He warned that divisions and tensions in the area may put stability and progress at risk, urging all countries to choose dialogue and cooperation as a way forward. 

He also talked about climate change and emphasized the need for greater global action, stressing that Small Island Developing States like St Kitts and Nevis are at the frontline in terms of climate disaster’s impact every year. Countries like Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba, which recently suffered major damage due to Hurricane Melissa.

PM Drew used the example of Jamaica to remind the leaders how fast years of development can be destroyed. He pushed for fairness and climate justice, underscoring that international support is very important for the vulnerable island nations.

The Prime Minister also outlined the Federation’s ongoing efforts through the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) - a long-term vision to transform St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainability model by 2040. Also through SISA, the government is pushing renewable energy, water and food security, digital transformation, and sustainable community development.

George Henry

