Minister Vince Henderson urges collective action for renewable energy, resilience at 8th International Solar Alliance

During the SIDS forum at the 8th ISA Assembly, Minister Henderson emphasized the need for small island nations to work together in developing robust renewable energy systems, highlighting the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Dominica: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Energy and Environment, Dr Vince Henderson, addressed the delegates present during the SIDS forum at the 8th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi, India. He urged them to work together to develop robust renewable energy systems to advance their Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

The transition from fossil fuel to renewables, which includes solar, wind and geothermal, will offer significant opportunities for the countries but might also result in some major challenges for small island nations, said Minister Henderson. He also noted that although technology is advancing at a fast pace, smaller economies still struggle with access and affordability.

The minister also highlighted that Dominica and other small island nations have faced difficulties in attracting companies for investments in small-scale projects. He said that during the development of Dominica’s geothermal project, no company stepped forward to drill a single well due to the limited size of the market. Minister Henderson warned that similar issues might occur in solar and other renewable projects unless small nations take a collective approach.

He stressed that through pooled procurement, they can overcome some of the challenges. By coming together, island states may get better rates on equipment and services, while also reducing the delays often caused by limited resources. According to him, this strategy will make renewable projects a better and more sustainable option in the long run.

Minister Henderson also said that the Caribbean’s natural beauty and coastal environment makes it highly at risk to hurricanes and other climate issues. He added that resilience should be the base of all their energy plans across the Caribbean and other island nations.

The minister appealed to the international community to support SIDS in developing stronger infrastructure and in the adoption of modern technologies which are suitable for small island conditions. He said that the future of clean energy for these countries depends on unity, innovation and shared responsibility.