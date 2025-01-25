Minister McIntyre hosts Chilean Ambassador, discusses potential collaborations

PM Roosevelt Skerrit extended gratitude to Chilean Ambassador for their immense and valuable support to the island nation during their challenging times.

The Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre extended a warm welcome to Chilean Ambassador, Jose Antonio Espinosa in Dominica on Wednesday. The delegates exchanged significant dialogues regarding potential collaborations and initiatives, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Sharing the glimpses of their meeting on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended gratitude to Chilean Ambassador for their immense and valuable support to the island nation during their challenging times.

PM Skerrit emphasised on the discussions held between the delegates and added that their dialogues were exchanged on several matters of concerns related to disaster management, climate resilience and agriculture. He added that they are looking forward to strengthen their collaboration with Chile, aiming to uplift the overall growth and development of both the respective nations.

The Finance Minister, Irving McIntye also expressed gratitude to Chilean Ambassador for their solidarity and contribution towards Dominica’s recovery efforts following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria. He added that their support during the challenging times was truly a part of their broader humanitarian effort, which outlines their dedication and commitment towards strengthening their ties.

Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre, welcomed the Chilean Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Jose Antonio Espinosa, on Wednesday.



Chilean Ambassador presented credentials to Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton

The Chilean Ambassador also presented his credentials to the President of Dominica, Slyvanie Burton and reflected on the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. Emphasising on his visit to Dominica, Ambassador Cabedo mentioned about the collaboration between Chile and Dominica and added that they have made significant strides since the formalization of diplomatic relations.

He further highlighted about the strong cooperation between both the nations, outlining their shared commitment to common principles in foreign policy, diplomacy, the respect for the international law and multilateralism, the promotion of democracy and the human rights, the protection of environment, and many others.

“Chileans and Dominicans also face, again, common challenges in a complex time, specifically in climate change, impacted food, and energy that urgently calls for bilateral and multilateral dialogue and bold collective action,” said Ambassador Jose Antonio Espinosa.

President Sylvanie Burton also mentioned about the relationship between Dominica and Chile and added that it has been characterized by cordiality with emphasis on cooperation in the sectors of education, fisheries, and agriculture. She therefore, aimed at widening the cooperation in the areas of agriculture and food security, environmental conservation, natural resources and renewable energy, territorial and local development and disaster prevention.

“I am pleased to acknowledge the importance Chile places on CARICOM within its foreign policy, as well as a commitment to promoting and strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation,” noted President Sylvanie Burton.