Dominica's Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit highlights key national and regional achievements

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted several key achievements as Dominica ended the month of September with great success in the implementation of many national projects and regional initiatives. “September finished strong. This is the third and final recap,” he said in an official post on Facebook.

Major National and Regional Achievements of Dominica

Clifton Back Road - The Clifton Back Road was officially commissioned for $1.2 million to improve safety and access for residents in the northern community. This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance rural infrastructure and community connection that serves both residential and agricultural purposes.

Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10 programme, and the government of Dominica funded this project together. The work under this project includes redevelopment of 400 meters of roadway, construction of new slipper drains, retaining walls, culverts, and replacement of the main water line.

Calibishie Primary School - Construction of the new Calibishie Primary School is also advancing rapidly. The project received an investment of US$2.7 million from the Government of the People’s Republic of China. This project was introduced after the previous structure was greatly damaged from Hurricane Maria.

It is designed as a modern facility which includes large classrooms, a computer lab, library, auditorium and staff facilities which will provide students and teachers a comfortable learning environment. The second phase of the construction will see extension of the school’s compound and improvement to the playing field.

Dominica International Airport - The construction of the international airport project in Wesley, Dominica, is moving along as planned, with the runway platform now being at 65 percent completion. The airport, which is the largest infrastructure project in Dominica’s history, is expected to improve tourism, trade and connection by enabling direct long-haul flights to the island.

Along with the runway platform, work on the airport’s terminal building and other land-side structures have also started. Notably, the project is a result of the partnership between the International Airport Development Company (IADC) and MMC Development LTD.

Digital Transformation in Education - Regionally, Dominica hosted the 10th OECS Council of Ministers of Education meeting, where they adopted the Roseau Declaration on Digital Transformation in Education. The declaration highlights the importance of digital learning, professional development for teachers, and equal access to technology, to create a better, more resistant and inclusive education system in the OECS.

ECCIRA - Dominica also signed the agreement, along with fellow OECS member states for the creation of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA). The new body will regulate the region’s CBI programmes to put in place uniform standards, improve due diligence, and increase transparency and credibility.