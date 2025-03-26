Caribbean faces high Prostate Cancer Mortality rates, Grenada tops the list

The major reasons of the high mortality rates are the late-stage diagnoses, genetic predispositions or limited access to prostate cancer screenings.

According to the recently shared Global Health Rankings, Caribbean region tops the list of countries, suffering from high prostate cancer rates. As per the data, Grenada tops the list with 80.38 deaths per 100,000 men, significantly surpassing other nations.

The list is followed by Barbados, with 59.91 deaths per 100,000, and Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Seychelles being included among the top five nations with the highest death rates due to prostate cancer.

This significant increase in the number of mortality rates has raised concerns about healthcare accessibility, early detection, and lifestyle factors which affecting men’s health in the Caribbean region. According to the experts, the major reasons of the high mortality rates are the late-stage diagnoses, genetic predispositions or limited access to prostate cancer screenings.

The findings revealed by the Global Health Rankings has also highlighted the urgent need for awareness campaigns, aimed at improving screening programs, ensuring better healthcare infrastructure facilities. The authorities have urged all the men out there to be proactive and alert with a vision to combat prostate cancer in the Caribbean region and beyond.

Shedding light on the concern, the Government of Grenada and the health organization has also ensured to take proactive steps with a vision to reduce these numbers and save lives of all the Grenadians.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate Cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the prostate area, a small gland that helps make semen. The prostate is a part of the male reproductive system which is found just below the bladder. The people diagnosed with early prostate cancer often have the treatment option, while if the cancer grows beyond or spread, it can create difficulty to be cured.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

The prostate cancer may not often have symptoms and are found at an early stage. The symptoms are found include,

· Blood in the urine

· Blood in the semen.

· Needing to urinate more often.

· Trouble getting started when trying to urinate.

· Waking up to urinate more often at night.

If the prostate cancer spreads, there are more symptoms that can happen which include,

· Accidental leaking of urine.

· Pain in the back

· Pain in the bones, hips or pelvis

· Difficulty getting an erection, called erectile dysfunction.

· Feeling very tired.

· Losing weight without trying.

· Weakness in the arms or legs.

Preventive measures

There are certain preventive measures which can be followed, aimed at preventive prostate cancer, which includes, reducing fan intake and focusing on healthy diets. Incorporating a wide variety of produce, including plenty of leafy greens can be very useful. It is also necessary for men to reduce their inflammation, improve immune function and fight some of the negative health effects of a sedentary lifestyle which can help prevent cancer. Quitting smoking can also improve health in many ways and lowering the risks of cancer.