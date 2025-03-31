Caribbean Airlines expands Miami Route with additional flights for summer vacationers

Caribbean Airlines highlighted that the new Trinidad-Miami flight route supports their commitment to enhancing connectivity and strengthening relations between the nations.

31st of March 2025

Caribbean Airlines announced additional 9 weekly flight services between Trinidad and Miami. Services effective from 19th June, 2025 are expected to play a significant role in providing seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers, who are seeking to spend their summer vacations with their loved ones. 

Sharing the comprehensive schedule of the additional flight services between Trinidad and Miami, the Caribbean Airlines noted, “Welcome Home to more Miami flights, soak up the sun, hit the beaches, and enjoy everything Miami has to offer.”

Shedding light on the additional flight route between Trinidad and Miami, the Caribbean Airlines noted that these services align with their commitment of promoting connectivity and strengthening relations between the nations. The Airline emphasised on the additional flight services, stating that it outlines the growing appeal and popularity of the destination among passengers. 

The Airline aimed at attracting thousands of visitors, providing them an unforgettable ride, offering plethora of experiences to all the passengers. The airline has therefore, encouraged the interested individuals to book their flights and enjoy the benefit of additional flight route to the destination. 

Additional Flight Route between Trinidad and Miami 

As per the recently unveiled schedule shared by the Caribbean Airlines, the Flight BW484 will depart from Trinidad at 9:10 am, reaching Miami at 1:15 pm. This flight route is valid for the entire week, i.e, from Monday to Sunday. Additionally, the airline has announced twice-daily flight services on two days, i.e., Thursday and Sunday. The second flight BW488 will operate on these days and will depart from Trinidad at 6:25 pm, arriving in Miami at 10:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, the return leg of the services will be operated by Flight BW483 as it will depart from Miami at 3:10 pm, arriving in Trinidad at around 6:55 pm. The airline will also offer twice daily services on two days, including, Monday and Friday. As per the schedule, the Flight BW489 will depart from Miami at 12:30 am, reaching Trinidad at around 4:15 am. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Anti-crime exercises nab 12 suspects and one gun. (Credits: Bizz TV, Facebook)

Task Force officers seize Black Glock pistol, ammunition & cocaine; arrests 12

21st of March 2024

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Week 15 schedule unveiled, Know here. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Week 15 schedule unveiled, Know here 

10th of March 2024

Ministry of Youth of Barbados mourns death of Sonia Williams. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Barbados: Ministry of Youth mourns death of Sonia Williams

8th of January 2024

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates Grand Master of Warri Trevor Simon's Victory in Intl Championship || Picture Courtesy: ABTL Facebook

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates Grand Master of Warri Trevor Simon’s Victory in Intl Championship

28th of March 2023

Jamaica: PM Andrew Holness express grief on demise of first WNBA player, Simone Edwards || Picture Courtesy: PM Andrew Holness Facebook

Jamaica: PM Andrew Holness expresses grief on demise of first WNBA player, Simone Edwards

17th of February 2023

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre asks Ministry of Infrastructure to assess damage caused due to heavy rains

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre asks Ministry of Infrastructure to assess damage caused due to heavy rains

7th of November 2022

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service warns citizens against online dating fraud

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service warns citizens against online dating fraud

4th of April 2022

Grenada launches handcrafted spice syrup, celebrating island’s unique flavours

23rd of March 2025