Caribbean Airlines expands Miami Route with additional flights for summer vacationers

Caribbean Airlines highlighted that the new Trinidad-Miami flight route supports their commitment to enhancing connectivity and strengthening relations between the nations.

Caribbean Airlines announced additional 9 weekly flight services between Trinidad and Miami. Services effective from 19th June, 2025 are expected to play a significant role in providing seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers, who are seeking to spend their summer vacations with their loved ones.

Sharing the comprehensive schedule of the additional flight services between Trinidad and Miami, the Caribbean Airlines noted, “Welcome Home to more Miami flights, soak up the sun, hit the beaches, and enjoy everything Miami has to offer.”

Shedding light on the additional flight route between Trinidad and Miami, the Caribbean Airlines noted that these services align with their commitment of promoting connectivity and strengthening relations between the nations. The Airline emphasised on the additional flight services, stating that it outlines the growing appeal and popularity of the destination among passengers.

The Airline aimed at attracting thousands of visitors, providing them an unforgettable ride, offering plethora of experiences to all the passengers. The airline has therefore, encouraged the interested individuals to book their flights and enjoy the benefit of additional flight route to the destination.

Additional Flight Route between Trinidad and Miami

As per the recently unveiled schedule shared by the Caribbean Airlines, the Flight BW484 will depart from Trinidad at 9:10 am, reaching Miami at 1:15 pm. This flight route is valid for the entire week, i.e, from Monday to Sunday. Additionally, the airline has announced twice-daily flight services on two days, i.e., Thursday and Sunday. The second flight BW488 will operate on these days and will depart from Trinidad at 6:25 pm, arriving in Miami at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the return leg of the services will be operated by Flight BW483 as it will depart from Miami at 3:10 pm, arriving in Trinidad at around 6:55 pm. The airline will also offer twice daily services on two days, including, Monday and Friday. As per the schedule, the Flight BW489 will depart from Miami at 12:30 am, reaching Trinidad at around 4:15 am.