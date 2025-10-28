Belize: Jury unable to reach verdict in Police Officers' sexual assault case

The trial, which garnered public attention after the video went viral, was held before Justice Candace Nanton in the High Court.

Belize: A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of two former police officers who were accused of forcing a couple to have sexual intercourse while they filmed them. The case has now ended in a hung jury, which means that a retrial has been ordered.

The accused officers have been identified as Jason Shawn, aged 51 and Leslie Martinez, aged 44, from the Belize Police Department. They were charged with willful oppression after an incident which took place on April 5, 2020, in Belize City. Prosecutors said during the trial that the men used their power to get a couple to have sex, which was also recorded.

The trial, which garnered public attention after the video went viral, was held before Justice Candace Nanton in the High Court. It is reported by the official authorities that the video was shared in a police WhatsApp group which was later leaked to the public. The incident caused an outrage which resulted in charges against the three officers.

One of them was a 20-year old named Anthony Villamil, who was later granted immunity. He testified for the prosecution, saying he left the scene when he realized what was happening. The couple also gave evidence in court, saying that they had agreed to have sex but not to be recorded. The woman also during cross exam admitted to doing sex for money.

The trail started on October 20, with Crown Counsel Robert Lord representing the prosecution and Attorney Leroy Banner defending the accused. After days of discussion, the jury of nine members, including 8 women and 1 man, could not come to a decision.

Justice Nanton said that the jury was split 5-4 and did not reach a verdict after even further guidance. She then declared a hung jury and discharged them. Both Shawn and Martinez are still out on bail as they wait for a new trial which has not yet been determined whether it will be held in the same court or different jurisdiction.