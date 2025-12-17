Jamaica: Teacher gets 30 years sentence for murder of businessman Jean-Pierre Rhone

A teacher was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a businessman, along with additional time for theft and preventing a proper burial.

Jamaica: A teacher from Kingston has been sent to prison for 30 years for the murder of a businessman, identified as Jean-Pierre Rhone in 2018. The convict is 28-year-old Shamar Clarke, who was an employee of the Rhone family business, New Home Era and Consulting. Rhone went missing on October 17, 2018. Three days later his body was found in Port Royal.

Clarke told the court that he was responsible for luring Rhone from his home. He then strangled him in the bushes in Port Royal, Kingston. After the murder, Clarke wrapped up Rhone’s body in a sheet and buried it in sand. Clarke went after Rhone’s motor van after the killing, putting it up for sale. He also used Rhone’s bank cards and took his mobile phones to mislead the victim’s family.

Justice Carolyn Tie-Powell described the murder as “truly horrendous”. She said that a person with tertiary education and a seemingly bright future, working in the family business, lost his life. The judge said that despite life in prison being legally available, a definite sentence was the better option.

“Life imprisonment is generally reserved for the worst cases,” she said. “Having considered what was done and who did it, I am satisfied that a life sentence would not be appropriate," noted Judge Tie-Powell.

Clarke was given 30 years in prison for killing Rhone and stealing his belongings. He also received 4 years and 11 months in prison for simple larceny and 2 years for preventing a proper interment. All terms must be served at once. Six months, which Clarke already spent in jail will be deducted from the rest of his sentences.

In October, 2025, a jury of seven members found Clarke guilty of all charges brought against him. During the trial, Clarke said that he was acting in self defense, stating that Rhodes had made sexual advances at him. The prosecution dismissed this assertion and presented evidence of premeditation and action which followed the killing.

Rhone served as the General Manager at New Era Fencing Limited and Property Services. Clarke was represented in court by attorneys Lynden Wellesley and Althea Freeman.