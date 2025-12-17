PM Roosevelt Skerrit provides update on construction of Dominica’s International Airport

PM described it as the most important national development project in the history of Dominica, which will highlight the economic structure of the nation.

17th of December 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared an update on the construction of Dominica’s International Airport on Monday, December 15, during his year end press conference. He said that the airport continues to make strong and steady progress. “This year marked significant advancement in the construction of the international airport,” said PM Skerrit during the conference.

He described it as the most important national development project in the history of Dominica, which will highlight the economic structure of the nation. PM Skerrit said that the international airport will play a crucial role in Dominica’s economic development. It will improve global access and create new and better opportunities to strengthen trade, investment and tourism sectors.

We are building an airport to unlock opportunities for trade, investment, education and direct global access. We are building it so that our young people can dream bigger. We are building it so that Dominica can stand confidently among developing nations with first-class, modern infrastructure,” noted Prime Minister Skerrit.

As of December 12, 2025, the government has completed several construction activities across the main work targets. This includes - 88.6% completion of backfilling; 83.4% completion of excavation; runway construction reports at 2,616 linear meters, which is 91.8% complete; 85% completion on the building foundations; and commencement and completion of superstructure work by 30%.

Prime Minister Skerrit shared that the project will be completed on schedule in 2027. “As at December 12, 2025, work is well advanced, the project remains on track for completion by the end of 2027 and 405 Dominicans are employed on site,” said PM Skerrit via an official Facebook post.

The international airport is being constructed in Wesley to replace the smaller Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM). It will expand routes for easier access to other destinations and for people seeking to explore the island’s natural beauty, pristine beaches and local cuisines.

George Henry

