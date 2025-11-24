Belize: 24-year-old Man arrested in Punta Gorda shooting, charged with murder

Authorities are investigating the incident and addressing rising crime concerns in the area.

24th of November 2025

Belize: The local police arrested a 24-year old man in connection to the Punta Gorda shooting, which took place on Monday, November 17, 2025. Derry Nathaniel Jahzeel I. Bennet is a laborer from Roaring Creek Village in Cayo District. He was formally arrested and charged with two counts of murder on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The shooting took place around 11:30 pm on November 17, in front of JR Bar on George Price Street, Punta Gorda Town. During the incident, two men suffered gunshot wounds and were injured. They were identified as Ashton Martin, who is a 41-year old fisherman, and Kelly Stephens, a 25-year old unemployed person.

Both the victims were immediately rushed to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital for treatment. After they were provided with the necessary care, the doctors said that both of them are now in stable conditions. 

After the preliminary investigation of the crime scene, SOC technician Erwin Choc discovered 13 9mm used shell casings. An in-depth investigation was launched into the case and an arrest warrant was issued. Bannett was then arrested and charged with attempted murder of two people. 

The increased crime cases in Belize has raised security concerns among the locals, who are urging local authorities to take tough actions and to put in place better safety measures like regular patrols.

