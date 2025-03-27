Turkish Shipbuilder Izmir Shipyard’s Pilot Boats ready to sail the turquoise waters of Barbados

The information was shared by the official Facebook handle of Turkish-based company Izmir Shipyard, announcing that its newly built pilot boats are ready to sail the turquoise waters of Barbados.

27th of March 2025

The Izmir Shipyard’s 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats have been officially delivered to the Barbados Port. These mini pilot boats, featuring a robust H321 5083 marine aluminum structure that combines strength and swiftness, are now all set to sail the turquoise seas of Barbados. 

The information was shared by the official Facebook handle of Turkish based company, Izmir Shipyard. They shared the pictures, noting that their mini pilot boat is now ready to explore around the turquoise waters of the island nation. The Izmir Shipyard are known for designing and building small to medium-sized professional boats and commercial vessels using aluminum. 

“Izmir Shipyard's Pride! 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats have been delivered to Barbados Port. Inc,” said Izmir Shipyard engineered by Gozuyilmaz. 

The presence of these boats will play a significant role in providing a high level of stability, ensuring safe and optimizing port operations for Barbados. Standing out with their cost-performance advantage, the IZ 1150 AL models can reach speeds of up to 25 knots. The vessel is also capable of speeds up to 30 knots, depending on specifications and engine options.

Notably, these 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats feature a centrally located wheelhouse for good all-around visibility and shock-absorber seating for six persons. These facilities will play a significant role in improving the crew performances and optimizes piloting operations. 

Benefits of pilot boat to Barbados Port 

The addition of these pilot boats will play a significant role in ensuring that Barbados Port can handle a higher volume of maritime traffic. It will also allow the easy docking and departure of larger ships that require pilot assistance. These boats feature all environmentally friendly materials, which will also ensure the safe and enhanced conditions of the marine environment.

With the equipping of state-of-the-art pilot boats, Barbados can enhance its reputation as a modern and efficient maritime hub in the Caribbean region. The authorities of Barbados Port also shed light on 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats, noting that they are looking forward to attracting more international shipping lines. They noted that the arrival of such vessels will play a major role in promoting economic growth of the island through its enhanced maritime conditions. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Consultation held on Fisheries Sector recovery post-Beryl

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Consultation held on Fisheries Sector recovery post-Beryl

21st of August 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy 2024 lands in Guyana, welcomed by First Lady Arya Ali. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy 2024 lands in Guyana, welcomed by First Lady Arya Ali

23rd of May 2024

Carnival in the streets of Roseau, credits to Dominica Ministry of Tourism Facebook Page

Portsmouth town Carnival 2024 to spark streets of Roseau, Dominica

17th of January 2024

The barber who was apprehended for beating and burning Rayad Mohamed. Picture Credits: Fb account of Guyana News.

Man beaten and set ablaze in Guyana

8th of November 2023

“Exciting Times Ahead,” says Deputy PM Hillarie while sharing brief of week proceedings

“Exciting Times Ahead,” says Deputy PM Hillarie while sharing brief of week proceedings

11th of April 2022

Barbados log 183 fresh COVID-19 cases on island

Trinidad and Tobago registers 190 new COVID-19 cases

16th of August 2021

Why EU initiates 'Mass Vaccination' for 446 million people?

Why EU initiates ‘Mass Vaccination’ for 446 million people?

27th of December 2020

Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle shines despite West Indies defeat

28th of December 2024