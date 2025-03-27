Turkish Shipbuilder Izmir Shipyard’s Pilot Boats ready to sail the turquoise waters of Barbados

The information was shared by the official Facebook handle of Turkish-based company Izmir Shipyard, announcing that its newly built pilot boats are ready to sail the turquoise waters of Barbados.

The Izmir Shipyard’s 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats have been officially delivered to the Barbados Port. These mini pilot boats, featuring a robust H321 5083 marine aluminum structure that combines strength and swiftness, are now all set to sail the turquoise seas of Barbados.

"Izmir Shipyard's Pride! 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats have been delivered to Barbados Port. Inc," said Izmir Shipyard engineered by Gozuyilmaz.

The presence of these boats will play a significant role in providing a high level of stability, ensuring safe and optimizing port operations for Barbados. Standing out with their cost-performance advantage, the IZ 1150 AL models can reach speeds of up to 25 knots. The vessel is also capable of speeds up to 30 knots, depending on specifications and engine options.

Notably, these 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats feature a centrally located wheelhouse for good all-around visibility and shock-absorber seating for six persons. These facilities will play a significant role in improving the crew performances and optimizes piloting operations.

Benefits of pilot boat to Barbados Port

The addition of these pilot boats will play a significant role in ensuring that Barbados Port can handle a higher volume of maritime traffic. It will also allow the easy docking and departure of larger ships that require pilot assistance. These boats feature all environmentally friendly materials, which will also ensure the safe and enhanced conditions of the marine environment.

With the equipping of state-of-the-art pilot boats, Barbados can enhance its reputation as a modern and efficient maritime hub in the Caribbean region. The authorities of Barbados Port also shed light on 1150 AL Series Pilot Boats, noting that they are looking forward to attracting more international shipping lines. They noted that the arrival of such vessels will play a major role in promoting economic growth of the island through its enhanced maritime conditions.