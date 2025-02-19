Race for the next UN Secretary-General: Two Caribbean leaders among contenders

As António Guterres' term as United Nations Secretary-General comes to an end on December 31, 2026, the race to appoint his successor is already gaining momentum. This year, two leaders from the Caribbean are rumoured to be frontrunners for the nomination - Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas.

As confirmed by reliable sources, their candidacies would mark a moment for the Caribbean, a region often overlooked in global leadership roles despite its significant contributions to discussions on sustainability, climate resilience, and economic reforms.

Historically, leadership at the UN has been dominated by figures from major world powers or large regional blocs. A Secretary-General at the United Nations from the Caribbean would bring a fresh perspective, and offer a firsthand experience in navigating economic instability, advocating for climate action, and fostering sustainable development—issues that are increasingly relevant on the global agenda.

It is widely recognized across the Caribbean that PM Mottley and Dr. Douglas have shared a longstanding alliance, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional progress. Both leaders have consistently supported each other on key political and economic initiatives, strengthening their bond over the years.

Their diplomatic relationship remains one of trust and cooperation, making them influential figures within regional and international circles. Given their stature, if either Mottley or Douglas were to officially endorse the other for the position of UN Secretary-General, it would significantly boost that candidate’s chances of securing the role. Their combined influence, backed by their respective networks across CARICOM and the international community, could effectively consolidate the necessary support to ensure a historic Caribbean leadership at the helm of the United Nations.

Political strategist Anthony Bissessar from Trinidad and Tobago emphasized the necessity of having a UN Secretary-General nominee from the local Caribbean leadership, arguing that the region’s leadership must be represented on the global stage. He pointed out that both leaders are ideal candidates, as they possess an in-depth understanding of the socio-economic and political challenges faced by Caribbean nations.

“It is crucial that the next Secretary-General comes from within the region, someone who has lived the realities of small island states and can effectively champion their interests,” Bissessar stated.

He further stressed that while international diplomacy often favors larger nations, Caribbean leadership must be given a voice at the highest level to advocate for sustainable development, climate resilience, and equitable global policies.

Mia Mottley: A Global Leader for Change

Mia Amor Mottley has emerged as one of the most influential voices in global politics. Since becoming Prime Minister of Barbados in 2018, she has consistently called for financial reform in global institutions to better support small developing nations. Her leadership in the Bridgetown Initiative—a plan that aims to restructure global financial systems to address climate change—has earned international acclaim.

Mottley’s impact extends beyond climate advocacy. She has worked towards economic diversification in Barbados, strengthening the country’s position as a regional financial hub. Her ability to engage world leaders and push for actionable change has earned her recognition, including being named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people.

Dr. Denzil L. Douglas: A Diplomatic Asset for the UN

Dr. Denzil Douglas, who served as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1995 to 2015, is another formidable leader. Under his administration, the country transitioned from economic turmoil to fiscal growth. One of his most notable achievements was overseeing St. Kitts and Nevis’ successful debt restructuring, which helped reduce the national debt and stabilize the economy.

With years of political experience and previous collaborations with the United Nations, Dr. Denzil Douglas brings a unique set of skills to the table, he is also a medical doctor by profession.

Currently serving as the Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas has demonstrated strong diplomatic acumen, fostering international relations and advocating for Caribbean interests on the global stage.

His expertise in negotiation and policy implementation makes him a formidable candidate for the UN Secretary-General role.

Champions of Sustainability and Climate Resilience

Both Mottley and Douglas have built their political legacies on advocating for climate resilience, sustainability, and economic growth. Small island nations face unique vulnerabilities, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and economic dependence on tourism. These challenges have made Caribbean leaders among the most vocal proponents of climate action on the global stage.

Mottley has consistently championed the cause of climate justice, arguing that small island states should not bear the burden of climate change caused primarily by large, industrialized nations. Douglas, during his tenure as Prime Minister, ensured that St. Kitts and Nevis strengthened its economic footing, making sustainability and economic security a priority.

Why a Caribbean Leader Could Be the Best Choice for the UN

Both Mottley and Douglas come from small island nations that have had to be resilient in the face of adversity. Their experience in dealing with economic crises, climate change, and geopolitical challenges equips them with the skills necessary to lead the United Nations in an era where these issues are becoming increasingly global.

A leader from the Caribbean would also bring much-needed diversity to the role of UN Secretary-General, offering perspectives that have been historically underrepresented. With the world grappling with climate change, economic inequalities, and shifting political landscapes, a leader from the Caribbean could be instrumental in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

As the nomination process unfolds, all eyes will be on the potential candidates. Should either Mia Mottley or Denzil Douglas secure the role, it would mark a historic milestone—not just for the Caribbean, but for global leadership at large.

The Caribbean’s Challenges and the Need for Representation

The Caribbean faces a range of geopolitical and socio-economic challenges, from climate vulnerability to economic reliance on external markets. Having a leader from this region at the UN would ensure that the voices of small island nations are heard and their challenges are addressed with urgency.