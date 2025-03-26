Barbados welcomes Silver Ray on its historic inaugural visit

Silver Ray marked its inaugural visit to the shores of Barbados, bringing hundreds of passengers to the island. The first-ever visit of the vessel was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony as passengers onboard the cruise ventured around the island and explored diverse offerings of the nation.

Notably, Silver Ray is currently on its 29-day cruise trip which started in Rio De Janeiro, sailed from Ile Royale, French Guiana. She departed from Barbados for Bequia. The itinerary began on 3rd March, 2025 and will end on 1st April, 2025.

The maiden visit of Silver Ray was celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The celebration continued with a toast to this historic visit attended by Jane Brome, BPI’s Divisional Manager of Business Development & Strategy, Randolph Moore – BPI’s Assistant Manager, Cruise and Nalani Carter, Port Agent, Platinum Port Agency.

The tourism delegates of Barbados extended a warm welcome to Captain Giovanni Schiaffino, who was presented with a special gift from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). They described the gift a token of appreciation for him for choosing Barbados as a key stop on Silver Ray’s journey. They also thanked the crew members of the Silver Ray for the services provided by them with a smile on their faces and to all those who made this inaugural call, a major success.

Shedding light on the arrival of the vessel, the tourism authority of Barbados described it as a huge milestone. They noted that the first-ever visit by the cruise ship outlines the growing appeal of Barbados among international passengers and the cruise lines. They further continued to add, stating that the berthing of the cruise ship marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful relationship between the vessel and the country.

“Barbados proudly welcomed the stunning Silver Ray as it made its inaugural call to the Port of Bridgetown! A momentous occasion, this visit highlights our island’s continued commitment to excellence in cruise tourism,” noted Barbados Tourism Marketing.

Silver Ray is the luxury cruise line’s second Nova-class ship. The vessel has the facility to accommodate around 728 passengers. The cruise ship boasts a dazzling exterior courtesy of 43,000 square feet of outdoor glass. The Silver Ray is known for its exquisite design and advanced facilities, providing plethora of experiences to all the passengers.