PM Gaston Browne urges Antiguans to prioritize retirement savings over tipping artists and wasting money
PM Gaston Browne urged Antiguans to prioritize retirement savings over tipping artists, emphasizing the importance of securing their financial future.
12th of March 2025
The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne expressed concern about the citizens of the nation who are wasting money by tipping the artists and encouraged them to secure their money and prioritize their retirement planning, saving at least $100 weekly. This advice was a taunt to those people who were tipping the Dominica’s Bouyon Artist Asa Bantan during his live-performance
PM Browne noted that these are the same poor people who argue vehemently when they are asked to invest money to improve roads that are aimed at enhancing the facilities of the country. He added that the number of dollars they are wasting on tips could rather be saved for their retirement, benefiting both themselves and their families.
He sarcastically commented on all these people, stating that, “I love the generosity of our people.” The Prime Minister noted that he is not against anyone enjoying entertainment or leisure time, but all he wants people to save money for their old age. “Saving for one’s old age must be a priority. I am encouraging them to save and invest,” said PM Gaston Browne.
Asa Bantan responds to PM Browne’s advice
Dominica’s Bouyan artist, Asa Bantan responded to PM Gaston Browne’s remarks about Antiguans tipping him $100. He noted, “And just like that I made headline news in Antigua.” He emphasised on those people who gave him the tip, stating, “When the service is good, you tip the waiter.” He added that Antiguans are not poor, they just pay for what they want.
The artist continued, referring to PM Gaston Browne and said that he will also receive his $100 tip for his road, if he will be doing a good job for them.
The Prime Minister responded to the statement and noted that Asa is not the primary subject of his conversation. He added that his discussion was focussed at the citizens and residents of Antigua, who are wasting money unnecessarily. “Hence, Asa’s response is of no interest or value to me,” said PM Browne.
PM Gaston Browne said that all he wants is that his countrymen to understand the importance of saving which they could utilize in future for the enhanced and comfortable living in retirement.
Latest
- St Kitts and Nevis nationals recognized for exceptional contributions at King’s Birthday Honours
-
Saint Lucia gears up to host over 250 Delegates, Including FIFA President, for 2025 CONCACAF Congress
-
Pumpkin, Watermelon and More: St. Kitts and Nevis marks significant crop growth
-
Antigua and Barbuda welcomes over 7,000 passengers as four cruises dock simultaneously
-
Jazz n Creole Festival 2025: Vibrant fusion of music, food and culture to return in Dominica
Related Articles
26th of February 2024
16th of August 2023
26th of August 2022
23rd of April 2022
6th of August 2021
25th of June 2021