PM Gaston Browne urges Antiguans to prioritize retirement savings over tipping artists and wasting money

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne expressed concern about the citizens of the nation who are wasting money by tipping the artists and encouraged them to secure their money and prioritize their retirement planning, saving at least $100 weekly. This advice was a taunt to those people who were tipping the Dominica’s Bouyon Artist Asa Bantan during his live-performance

PM Browne noted that these are the same poor people who argue vehemently when they are asked to invest money to improve roads that are aimed at enhancing the facilities of the country. He added that the number of dollars they are wasting on tips could rather be saved for their retirement, benefiting both themselves and their families.

He sarcastically commented on all these people, stating that, “I love the generosity of our people.” The Prime Minister noted that he is not against anyone enjoying entertainment or leisure time, but all he wants people to save money for their old age. “Saving for one’s old age must be a priority. I am encouraging them to save and invest,” said PM Gaston Browne.

Asa Bantan responds to PM Browne’s advice

Dominica’s Bouyan artist, Asa Bantan responded to PM Gaston Browne’s remarks about Antiguans tipping him $100. He noted, “And just like that I made headline news in Antigua.” He emphasised on those people who gave him the tip, stating, “When the service is good, you tip the waiter.” He added that Antiguans are not poor, they just pay for what they want.

The artist continued, referring to PM Gaston Browne and said that he will also receive his $100 tip for his road, if he will be doing a good job for them.

The Prime Minister responded to the statement and noted that Asa is not the primary subject of his conversation. He added that his discussion was focussed at the citizens and residents of Antigua, who are wasting money unnecessarily. “Hence, Asa’s response is of no interest or value to me,” said PM Browne.

PM Gaston Browne said that all he wants is that his countrymen to understand the importance of saving which they could utilize in future for the enhanced and comfortable living in retirement.