Iona brings 6000 passengers to Antigua and Barbuda, marking inaugural visit

Antigua and Barbuda received a maiden call of one of the largest ships in the P&O fleet, Iona on Friday. The vessel brought more than 6000 passengers, marking a historic milestone in the thriving cruise season of the twin-island nation.

Passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed with vibrant and lively cultural and steelpan performances, commemorating the maiden call of the cruise ship. The inaugural visit of Iona was celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The plaques were exchanged between the tourism officials and the captain of the cruise, who aimed at marking a prosperous relation between the vessel and the nation.

Shedding light on the arrival of the vessel, the Port agent - Delisle Walwyn Francis Ltd, Athena Richardson called it a testament to the growing appeal of Antigua and Barbuda as a premier cruise tourism destination. She noted that the maiden voyage by Iona creates countless opportunities for revenue when the passengers come on land and patronizes the tour operators.

The Captain of the cruise ship Martin Allen expressed excitement on marking inaugural visit to Antigua and Barbuda. “Iona visits only one time this year, but we are coming back next year and hopefully a lot more. Thank you for the great welcome,” noted the Captain. He further thanked the officials for making their visit of the island, “unforgettable”.

Close to their mark of welcoming 1 million cruise passengers

The Marketing and Communications Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, Elijah James, thanked the passengers onboard for choosing Antigua and Barbuda as their destination. He added that the arrival of Iona is expected to provide a major boost to the island's local businesses with thousands of visitors eager to explore the island's rich culture, beaches, and attractions.

He further mentioned about the inaugural visits, noting that it means that they taking their crucial step towards their target of achieving 1 million cruise passengers. The Manager also emphasised on the multiple opportunities opened for the entrepreneurs in Antigua and Barbuda, a platform for them to showcase and sell their locally produced goods and services.

“For Antigua and Barbuda, this landmark visit by Iona symbolizes the continuing growth of the Caribbean nation's tourism sector and its increasing global appeal as a top destination for cruise lines,” noted Elijah James.