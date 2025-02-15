Emergency landings: Two Aircraft land safely at V.C. Bird International Airport, passengers unhurt

The Amerijet Cargo plane and an Air Canada flight made emergency landings at V.C. Bird International Airport, with no reported injuries.

15th of February 2025

Two aircraft made emergency landings at the V.C. Bird International Airport on Thursday within a span of 12 hours. Passengers onboard the planes are safe and secure as the authorities have reported no injuries or any big blow. 

As per the details, the two planes that made emergency landings at the airport were Amerijet Cargo plane and Air Canada flight.

Amerijet Cargo plane landed safely at airport 

An Amerijet cargo plane made emergency landing on Thursday morning after discovering a problem with its flaps. The plane was en route from Miami in the United States of America to St. Maarten when its crew members declared an emergency. 

Just after the announcement of the emergency, the authorities reacted to the incident immediately, promoting a full emergency declaration at the airport. According to the authorities, there were four individuals aboard the Boeing 767 and all the them safely disembarked from the aircraft. 

The Fire Chief Vivian Parker explained the reason behind emergency landing in Antigua. He noted that the emergency operations centre was immediately established at the airport where a number of agencies were on standby. Upon reaching, the local engineers identified issues with one of the engines and therefore, the decision was made to ground the aircraft until further assessment and corrective maintenance. 

Air Canada plane landed safely

Just after a period of 12 hours, another flight, Air Canada which had taken off from the V.C Bird International airport at 9 pm had to make an emergency landing back to the airport due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft was just about 20 miles off the coast of Antigua when the pilots indicated the need to return for an emergency landing. The flight was carrying around 120 passengers and all are reported to be safe. 

The plane landed at the airport at around 10:34 pm, receiving the all-clear at 10:48PM, bringing an end to the full emergency which had been declared for the landing. The Airbus 319 requested the emergency landing shortly after departing the airport bound for Toronto.  

According to the information, a problem with its landing gear triggered the emergency as the plane lane circled for several minutes jettisoning fuel to make it light enough to land. The authorities shed light on the matter, stating that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Barbados: Fogging schedule for April 22 – 26 in Christ Church. (Credits: Barbados Today, Facebook)

Barbados reports decline in Dengue cases, Vector Control Unit continues fogging exercise

22nd of April 2024

Jamaica’s officers arrest one man in connection to farmer's death. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica’s officers arrest one in connection to farmer’s death

20th of February 2024

U13 leading Trinidad and Tobago cricketers to present final address to national selectors || Picture Courtesy: Cricket360 (Facebook)

U13 leading Trinidad and Tobago cricketers to present final address to national selectors

7th of June 2023

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots confirms retention ahead of CPL 2023 || Picture Courtesy: SKN Patriot (Facebook)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots confirms retention ahead of CPL 2023

2nd of June 2023

“Our pup Gnarly is finally happy in his forever family,” shares Castries-based HelpAWS || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS (Facebook)

“Our pup Gnarly is finally happy in his forever family,” shares Castries-based HelpAWS

23rd of April 2023

Guyana receives around 52,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Spain

Guyana receives around 52,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Spain

7th of June 2022

Dominica’s Secret Bay resort wins Travellers Readers’ Choice Awards

15th of October 2021

On Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 40,000 doses of Oxford Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago receives 40,000 doses of vaccine from India

14th of April 2021