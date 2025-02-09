Antigua and Barbuda set to welcome 133,576 cruise passengers in February 2025

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to welcome around 133,576 cruise passengers in February, 2025. As per reports, around 79 vessels are set to berth at the ports of the island. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships operated by various companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

The ports of Antigua and Barbuda will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one cruise ship scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days. The only two days when no cruise will berth at the shores of the country are the 15th and 17th February, 2025.

As per the schedule, around 19 cruise ships have already docked at the shores of the country, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers. The arrival of all these cruises, along with the berthing of passengers has had a ripple effect across the economy.

Out of all the vessels, 6 have been scheduled to dock in Barbuda, while the remaining will dock in Antigua. Out of which, 14 will dock at Falmouth, while the others will dock in St. John’s.

Complete Cruise Schedule (February 2025)

February 1st

· Odyssey of the Seas (St. John’s)

· Marella Explorer 2 (St. John’s)

· Evrima (St. John’s)

February 2nd

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

· Wind Surf (Falmouth)

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

February 3rd

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· AIDAluna (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Breakaway (St. John’s)

February 4th

· Britannia (St. John’s)

· Evrima (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

· Seven Seas Navigator Regent (St. John’s)

February 5th

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

February 6th

· Sea Cloud II (St. John’s)

February 7th

· SeaDream II (Falmouth)

· SeaDream I (Falmouth)

February 8th

· Emerald Azzurra (St. John’s)

· Arvia (St. John’s)

February 9th

· Arvia (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Barbuda)

February 10th

· Silver Moon (St. John’s)

· Explora I (St. John’s)

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

February 11th

· AIDAperla (St. John’s)

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Viva (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Falmouth)

· Costa Fortuna (St. John’s)

· Royal Clipper (Falmouth)

February 12th

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

· Eurodam (St. John’s)

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

· Explorer of the Seas (St. John’s)

February 13th

· MSC Virtuosa (St. John’s)

· Ilma (Falmouth)

· Resilient Lady (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Falmouth)

· Seabourn Ovation (St. John’s)

February 14th

· Marella Explorer 2 (St. John’s)

· Celebrity Eclipse (St. John’s)

February 16th

· Vista (St. John’s)

· Wind Surf (Falmouth)

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

February 18th

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

· Marella Discovery (St. John’s)

· Britannia (St. John’s)

· SeaDream 1 (Falmouth)

· Seabourn Ovation (St. John’s)

February 19th

· Seven Seas Grandeur (St. John’s)

February 20th

· AIDAbella (St. John’s)

· Freedom of the Seas (St. John’s)

February 21th

· Celebrity Eclipse (St. John’s)

· Celebrity Beyond (St. John’s)

· Costa Fascinosa (St. John’s)

· Emerald Azzurra (St. John’s)

February 22th

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

· SeaDream I (St. John’s)

· Silver Moon (St. John’s)

· Arvia (St. John’s)

February 23rd

· Arvia (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Barbuda)

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

February 24th

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Falmouth)

February 25th

· Royal Clipper (Falmouth)

· Evrima (St. John’s)

· Costa Fortuna (St. John’s)

· AIDAperla (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

February 26th

· Ilma (St. John’s)

February 27th

· MSC Virtuosa (St. John’s)

· Resilient Lady (St. John’s)

· Vista (St. John’s)

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Falmouth)

February 28th

· Vidanta Elegant (St. John’s)

Barbuda to welcome 6 cruises

Barbuda is all set to mark the arrival of around six cruise ships in February, 2025. The first vessel, Le Ponant had already arrived on 4th February, while the next cruise is scheduled to dock in Barbuda today. Star Flyer will make its second visit on 23rd February, while Le Ponant which had already docked on 4th will return on 13th and 25th February, 2025 respectively.

Shedding light on the arrival of all these vessels at the shores of Barbuda, the Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez noted that their visit outlines the growing appeal country. Along with that, such smaller cruise vessels attract high-end visitors, boosting both tourism and economy of the country.