Virat Kohli's heated clash with Sam Konstas sparks controversy in Melbourne Test

The incident occurred during the first session of the ongoing 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 between Australia and India.

World: Well-renowned Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli has been slammed by cricket fans for his heated altercation with Australia’s 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

The incident occurred during the first session of the ongoing 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 between Australia and India.

What happened between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas?

After the 10th over of the match, both Kohli and Konstas collided shoulder to shoulder, resulting in major altercations between the players.

The players immediately looked back for a heated exchange of words, however, the umpire and the opening batsman of Australia, Usman Khwaja intervened to cut the altercation.

Clash between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas Replays confirmed that Konstas had turned around from the crease following the completion of 10th over. He was walking straight towards the other end while Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand and bumped into Konstas.

Cricket lovers slam Virat Kohli

The cricket enthusiasts slammed Virat Kohli for his behaviour with Sam Konstas and called it, ‘inappropriate’. They took to their social media account and called it absolutely ‘pathetic’ behaviour by Indian cricketer.

One person commented, “Just a pathetic attempt to intimidate a player who has just made his debut. Walked straight at the kid and then acted like Konstas was in the wrong.”

“Sledge the kid howsoever you want to for playing those shots in debut but bumping him is so cruel behaviour,” wrote another person.

“Virat Kohli is just ruining his retirement period with that kind of childish behaviour, simply you cannot expect this type of rubbish behaviour from world class batsmen. Such a shameful act by Kohli.”

Virat Kohli fined 20% match fees

Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his altercation with Sam Konstas today.

The punishment announced by ICC comes under Article 2.12, which addresses inappropriate physical contact in cricket. According to the rules, the actions of Kohli were deemed to have breached the regulation regarding deliberate or reckless physical contact.

Former Cricket players lash out at Virat Kohli

Indian former cricketer and ex Indian Head Coach, Ravi Shastri also lashed out at Virat Kohli and called his behaviour, ‘inappropriate’. He said that Kohli’s behaviour was totally unnecessary and unrequired.

He further went on to add that Virat Kohli is a senior player and has been the captain of the side, he will surely have his own explanations but it is something that somebody doesn’t want to see.

Former Australian cricketer and Captain, Ricky Ponting also accused Virat Kohli of instigating a verbal battle between him and debutant Sam Konstas.

Star debut by Sam Konstas

The 19-year-old made a memorable debut by becoming the third-fastest Australian to score a century. He scored 60 runs in 65 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes. He made a magical debut which is being appreciated by several cricket lovers.

The first day has been concluded with Aussies scoring 311 runs with 6 wickets down. It would be interesting to know how the day moves ahead on the second day of the game.