South Korean Plane crash sparks Global Attention on Reddit

Crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 near Muan International Airport on Sunday has sent chills down the spine for the world. Out of the 181 people on board, 179 were declared dead, including 4 crew members, making it the worst South Korea airplane crash in many years. The event was taken to multiple platforms, mainly Reddit where people majorly searched topic such as ‘South Korean plane crashes Reddit’ or ‘South Korean airplane crash footage’.

Follow up on the incident

A video claiming to display the South Korea airplane crash video was posted online soon after the accident, which has recorded the effort of the jetliner prior to its belly landing before it slammed into a dirt-and-concrete embankment.

This recent tragedy of Korean plane crash has triggered much discussion about the features of airport’s runway. Many experts in aviation note that the use of embankment near the end of the runway is rather unsafe. As to the cause, authorities have not commented on it yet, with some preliminary work in progress.

Insights on the Korean plane crash

Time zone to the following suggests that the mishap occurred from a bird strike to a mechanical problem. The battered flight data recorder that is missing some important components has made the investigation even more difficult. Officials are also seeking to understand why the pilot tried to land the plane when they said it was in an emergency situation.

At the same time, social services, such as Reddit, act as an information exchange and a place for people’s assumptions. It has prompted users demanding higher safety measures where one went as far as comparing it to the movie ‘Airplane’, as they pointed out how severe aviation disasters are.

Administrative views and actions

While South Korea is gripped in sorrow, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has announced that all Boeing 737-800 planes in the country should undergo safety checks. A week of mourning has been called. The process begins with the erection of mourning arches across the country to capture the intending column mourners.

At the same time, the representatives of aviation authorities and experts are to continue investigation of the accident. The issues related to the safety and infrastructure of aviation industry are heated more and more as the South Korea airplane crash video goes viral on Reddit.