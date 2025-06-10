CWI unveils West Indies Women’s squad for home-series against South Africa

The squad features 15 players, including captain Hayley Matthews, who was named player of the series in the recent T20 tournament against England.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the West Indies Women squad for their upcoming white-ball home series against South Africa Women’s team. The tournament will be held at the famous 3Ws Oval in Barbados. It will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) matches, followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from June 11 to June 23.

The squad list features 15 players which includes captain Hayley Matthews, who was named player of the series in the recent T20 tournament against England. She scored a total of 177 runs and took three wickets. Notably, the playing team is the same, except for one change. All-rounder Chinelle Henry will take the place of Cherry-Ann Fraser for the home series.

Jahzara Claxton, the first woman from St Kitts to play international cricket and Guyana's player, Realeanna Grimmond who scored a half century in her ODI debut against England, will also feature in this home series.

The West Indies Women team which did not get a single victory in the six-game ODI and T20 series against England is back in the practice field, preparing hard for their match against South Africa in what feels like a more home-like environment for them. Moreover, the team now aims to deliver a much improved and consistent performance on the international stage.

Not to mention, the team will be led by the Head Coach Shane Deitz. Ryan Austin and Damien Wright will be included in the team management unit as Assistant Coaches. Also, Sheena Gooding will act as the overall team manager.

West Indies Women’s Squad vs South Africa:

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Jahzara Claxton

Afy Fletcher

Shakiba Gajnabi

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Series Schedule: (All matches will be played at the 3W’s Oval)