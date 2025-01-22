Bangladesh women Level Series 1-1, boost World Cup Qualification hopes as Windies' chances fade

After this remarkable victory by Bangladesh women, they are just one win away from direct qualification for this year’s Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The Bangladesh women’s cricket team kept their hopes of qualification for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup alive by levelling the three-match ODI series against the West Indies by 1-1. The Bangladesh women team defeated West Indies in the second match by 60 runs at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Tuesday.

After this remarkable victory by Bangladesh women, they are just one win away from direct qualification for this year’s Women's ODI World Cup 2025. As per the data, the Bangladesh team have played four T20Is and three ODIs so far against West Indies and this was their first ever victory over the Windies team in any format across 7 matches.

What happened in 2nd ODI between Ban and WI

The match began with West Indies women's team winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. The Bangladesh team managed to post a total of 184 runs with all wickets down in around 48.5 overs. Nigar Sultana played the Captain knock, scoring 68 runs in 120 balls, hitting 5 fours. She was followed by Sobhana Mostray and Shorna Akter, who scored 23 and 21 runs in 32 and 29 balls.

After scoring a low total, Bangladesh’ bowlers came back strongly in the match, creating difficulties for the Caribbean batters from the start. Windies bowler, Karishma Ramharack shone with a magical spell, claiming four wickets by giving away 33 runs. Aalliyah Alleyne picked three wickets while Deandra Dottin, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Afy Flecther dismissed 1 batter each.

Despite a decent total, West Indies failed to chase down the target and were all out in just 124 runs in 35 overs. The wicketkeeper, Shemaine Campbelle was the highest run-scorer for Windies, amassing 28 runs in 43 deliveries, hitting 3 fours. Bangladesh bowlers displayed an impressive bowling effort as they bowled out the Windies in just 35 overs. Bangladesh bowler Nahida Akhter picked three wickets while Marufa Akhter, Rabeya Khatun and Fahima Khatun dismissed two batters each.

West Indies and Bangladesh position on points table

Following this victory by Bangladesh, they are standing at the 7th position, with 21 points from 23 matches. New Zealand is placed at the sixth place with the same points as Bangladesh in 24 matches. If Bangladesh lose the final game against West Indies, they will have another chance to qualify.

West Indies are currently in the ninth place with 16 place and are out of the race for the direct qualification to the World Cup 2025. As per the data, the teams from 5th to 9th position in the points table will compete in the ICC World Cup qualifiers with two more teams for the remaining two spots.