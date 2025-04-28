Trinidad and Tobago: Young girl accuses cousin of repeated abuse; Investigation underway

The victim continued and noted that she tried to stop her brother, but he proceeded to cover her mouth with one hand while removing her pants and underwear with the other hand and sexually assaulted her.

An 11-year-old girl accused her 16-year-old cousin of sexually assaulting her during his visit to Morvant, Trinidad and Tobago. She reported the matter to the police and claimed that this was not the first time that her cousin had tried to have sexual intercourse with her.

As per reports, the 11-year-old victim shared that sometime between 1/12/24 and 31/12/24, her male cousin followed her into the bathroom, pushed her against a wall, began kissing her, and touched her breasts. The victim continued and noted that she tried to stop her brother, but he proceeded to cover her mouth with one hand while removing her pants and underwear with the other hand and sexually assaulted her.

The girl who was with father at the police station added that her cousin later assisted her in putting on her pants and underwear and told her not to tell anyone. The police authorities have filed a complaint and has ensured to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Netizens urge parents to be cautious about children

Following the incident, the citizens reacted on the incident and have also highlighted about the significance of sexual abuse within a family circle. They further encouraged everyone to be careful while sending their children to relatives.

An individual wrote, “That’s why you need to be careful where yuh sending yuh children, no family thing nah!!!! Cause sometimes that turn enemy thing when yuh telling Dey parents. Yuh stand a better chance leaving yuh kids home once they reach a certain age, when I was 12 my mom uses to leave me home make sure I lock the doors, she cooks and I dare not come outside, that was the longtime days it didn’t had no going by no cousin or neighbour and every day she would go to work and make a living.”

Another person noted, “Most times sexual abuse is within a family circle. And at eleven years old, this is not the first time he has done this to her.” Another wrote, “Parents need to stop put trust in people especially when it’s about their kids, I am very particular because the justice system is never good in these cases.”