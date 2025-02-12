Caribbean Airlines adds nonstop flights between Trinidad and Toronto for Carnival 2025

Caribbean Airlines has announced to launch additional flight services between Trinidad and Toronto for the Carnival 2025. These flight services, scheduled for 26th February and 12th March have been announced following the growing craze and increasing appeal of the Carnival season among Canadian visitors.

The Caribbean Airlines shared a thorough schedule of the additional flight services between Trinidad and Toronto, aiming to attract large number of visitors to the island. Shedding light on the expanded services, the authorities noted that this additional flight aligns with their commitment and dedication to improving and enhancing the inter-regional travel.

The airline focused on the services, noting that these additional flights is a testament to their commitment to bring both the non-national and national visitors, residing abroad back to Trinidad for the ultimate Carnival season. They noted that these flight services would make it accessible for the interested individuals to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Additional flight services by Caribbean Airlines between Trinidad and Toronto

The aircraft BW 602 will depart Trinidad at 1:55 am and arrive in Toronto at 7:00 am. The return flight BW 603 is scheduled to leave at 9:00 am, reaching Trinidad at 3:40 pm. Both the flights are scheduled for Wednesday, 26th February, 2025.

The Flight BW 602 from Trinidad will depart at 12:55 am and arrive in Toronto at 7:00 am. The return flight BW 603 from Toronto is scheduled to leave at 9:00 am, reaching Trinidad at 2:40 pm. Both the flight services are scheduled to operate on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025.

Trinidad Carnival season 2025 to welcome record arrivals

Trinidad is expecting to mark the arrival of around 158,897 during the Carnival Season. With such expansion in flight services, the tourism minister, Randall Mitchell aimed at boosting the overall tourism sector, bringing numerous benefits to several businesses such as transportation, tour guides, accommodations, food services and many others.

Trinidad Carnival is a vibrant celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the country. It plays a significant role in bringing people from all the regions together to celebrate the cultural and traditions of the nation, fostering unity and brotherhood.