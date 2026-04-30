Burnt remains discovered in Arouca Ravine, police investigate possible link to missing man

The skeletal remains, found partially burnt and missing several body parts, were discovered during a search for missing person Ezekiel John, with authorities suspecting the body may have been burned before being discarded in the ravine.

Trinidad and Tobago: The discovery of a burnt human remains in a ravine near Five Rivers, Arouca, has left many people in shock. The discovery was made on Sunday, April 26, by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, who believe that the body may have been burned in a nearby fire pit before being concealed in the watercourse.

According to police reports, the discovery was made on Sunday, when the officers were searching for the missing person Ezekiel John, in the vicinity of a stony watercourse, located just around 500 feet away from the man.

Reportedly, while the officers were conducting a search, someone altered them to see a skeleton in a natural drainage area off a track at Zircon Circular in Bon Air West, at around 3:40 p.m., following which the officers immediately responded.

On arrival at the scene, the officers searched the area and discovered skeletal remains which were found to be partially burnt but noticed several critical body parts were missing, including the skull, both arms below the elbows, and both legs below the knees.

Following which the officers conducted additional searches of the area and minutes after that the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) discovered a fire pit in a nearby ravine. The officers suspected that the body was burned there before being moved to the watercourse.

A district medical officer also visited the scene and ordered to transport the remains of the man to the forensic science centre where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death. The DNA test will also be conducted to know whether the remains are of the missing man or not.

Since then the officers attached to Region 3 Homicide Bureau and Hunters Search and Rescue Team have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers intensified their search and are looking for the missing body parts of the deceased.

Authorities are still continuing their search into the disappearance of Ezekiel John who was reported missing on April 21, while urging the people with information to come forward if they know about him or about his whereabouts.