St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 7,000 cruise passengers on Christmas Day

The vessels that were berthed at the shores of the country included, Freedom of the Seas, Seabourn Ovation and Volendam.

St Kitts and Nevis received three cruise ships on Christmas, bringing around 7000 passengers, celebrating Christmas in the Federation.

All these cruise ships brought collectively thousands of passengers that were warmly welcomed with lively cultural and steelpan performances, fostering the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Passengers explored diverse attractions of the Federation

Passengers onboard the vessels explored the island, enjoyed the natural beauty, pristine beaches, warm hospitality, stunning natural landscapes and the vibrant culture and traditions of the twin-island nation.

The arrival of the visitors on the day of Christmas also turned out to be significantly beneficial for the taxi operators, keeping them busy in transporting passengers across the island.

It also played a significant role in patronising the local businesses, giving them an opportunity to exhibit, sell and promote their locally produced goods.

Dr Denzil Douglas welcomed passengers

Dr Denzil Douglas also extended a warm welcome to all the passengers onboard the vessel.

Sharing the glimpses of the passengers exploring Port Zante on his official Facebook handle, Dr Douglas said, "3 Cruise Today. With hundreds of Holidays Seekers enjoying our fine cuisine, hospitality and culture. Something happening.”

He further noted that the arrival of three vessels simultaneously to the shores of the country symbolizes jobs and a strong tourism sector.

Dr Douglas asserted that the arrival of three vessels to the Federation also outlines the growing popularity of the country and its capability to accommodate large numbers of cruise visitors. He also expressed his desire of welcome more vessels to the country and immersing thousands of international visitors to the diverse offerings of the twin-island nation.

18 more vessels to dock in coming days of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis will welcome 18 more vessels to the Federation, aiming to welcome thousands of enthusiastic passengers.

The vessels that are likely to dock at the country in the coming days, includes, Icon of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Resilient Lady, Norwegian Gem, Explora II, Celebrity Apex and many others.

The tourism authority has expressed their desire to provide passengers with plethora of experiences, making the visit of each traveller filled with unforgettable memories.

With the cruise calls by such major vessels, the authorities are looking forward to make significant efforts with a vision to enhance the facilities of the port, aiming to provide a safe and secure visit to the Federation.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to make St Kitts and Nevis, a growing and popular destination among international travellers.